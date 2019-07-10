China's Organic Dairy Market was Valued at $860M in 2018, and is Projected to Exceed $2B by 2024

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Dairy Market in China: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Currently, China represents one of the fastest growing markets for organic dairy products in Asia. According to this report, the organic dairy market in China reached a value of US$ 860 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 2,014 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 15% during 2019-2024.

One of the major factors bolstering the growth of the organic dairy market in China is the rising awareness about the extensive use of fertilizers, pesticides and bovine growth hormone (BGH) due to which a majority of the consumers have shifted towards healthier and organic dairy products. Some of the other forces that have been proactive in maintaining the market growth include rapid urbanization, escalating disposable incomes and large-scale food adulteration in China.

This report provides a deep insight into the organic dairy market in China covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Market Summary

Based on the province, the market has been segmented as Guangdong Province, Jiangsu Province, Shandong Province, Zhejiang Province, Henan Province and others. Currently, Guangdong Province represents the biggest market.

On the basis of product type, organic fluid milk accounts for the majority of the market share. Other segments include organic infant formula, organic yogurt, organic cheese, organic butter, organic cream, etc.

Based on packaging, the organic dairy market in China is divided into tetra-packs & pouches, bottles, cans and others. Amongst these, tetra-packs & pouches exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

On the basis of distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets enjoy the leading position in the market. Other major segments include organic speciality stores, convenience and grocery stores, discount stores, online/e-retailing, direct sales and others.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Shengmu, Yili group and Megnui.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 China Organic Dairy Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Province

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Dairy Farmers

5.9.3 Collectors

5.9.4 Milk Processors

5.9.5 Distributors

5.9.6 Retailers

5.9.7 End-Users

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Rivalry

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Key Price Indicators

5.11.2 Price Structure

5.11.3 Price Trends

5.11.4 Margin Analysis

5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

5.13 Regulatory Framework

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Structure

6.2 Key Players

7 Performance by Province

7.1 Guangdong Province

7.2 Jiangsu Province

7.3 Shandong Province

7.4 Zhejiang Province

7.5 Henan Province

8 Performance by Product Type

8.1 Organic Fluid Milk

8.2 Organic Infant Formula

8.3 Organic Yogurt

8.4 Organic Cheese

8.5 Organic Butter

8.6 Organic Cream

8.7 Others

9 Performance by Packaging Type

9.1 Tetra Packs & Pouches

9.2 Bottles

9.3 Cans

9.4 Others

10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

10.2 Organic Specialty Stores

10.3 Convenience & Grocery Stores

10.4 Discount Stores

10.5 Online/E-Retailing

10.6 Direct Sales

10.7 Others

11 Key Player Profiles

11.1 China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited

11.2 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group

11.3 China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

