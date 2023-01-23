China's Rare Earth Metal Ore Import Report 2023-2032: Demand for Carbon Neutrality Bolsters Sector Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on China's Rare Earth Metal Ore Import, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Rare earth metal ore is a mineral containing rare earth elements. Rare earths are called modern industrial vitamins and are widely used in metallurgy, military, petrochemicals, glass ceramics, agriculture, new materials and other fields. Driven by the carbon neutral goal of carbon emissions peak, the rapid development of new energy vehicles, wind power generation, inverter air conditioners and energy-saving elevators has boosted the market demand for rare earths.



China is one of the major producers and exporters of rare earth products in the world. China needs to import a large amount of rare earth metal ores every year because of the insufficient production of China's indigenous rare earth ores. According to the publisher's analysis, in 2021, China imported 75,700 tons of rare earth metal ores, up 5.39% year-on-year, and the import value was US$312 million, up 163.36% year-on-year. from January to November 2022, China imported 72,100 tons of rare earth metal ores, up 0.85% year-on-year, and the import value was US$540 million, up 86.72% year-on-year. In 2021, China imported rare earth metal ore from four countries around the world. The publisher's analysis shows that the U.S. is China's main source of rare earth metal ore imports. In 2021, China imported 75,500 tons of rare earth metal ore from the U.S., accounting for 99.80% of total rare earth metal ore imports in that year, with an import value of US$311 million, accounting for 99.89% of the total import value.



China is the world's leading importer of rare earth metal ores and the world's largest exporter of rare earth products. With the development of downstream industries in the rare earth industry and the rising demand for rare earth products, the publisher expects China's rare earth metal ore imports will gradually expand to meet the increasingly robust market and export demand for rare earth products.

Topics covered:

China's Rare Earth Metal Ore Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

Rare Earth Metal Ore Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022 What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Rare Earth Metal Ore Export?

Rare Earth Metal Ore Export? Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Rare Earth Metal Ore Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Rare Earth Metal Ore Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks? Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Rare Earth Metal Ore Export

Rare Earth Metal Ore Export What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Rare Earth Metal Ore Export during 2023-2032?

Rare Earth Metal Ore Export during 2023-2032? What is the Expected Revenue of China's Rare Earth Metal Ore Export during 2023-2032?

Rare Earth Metal Ore Export during 2023-2032? What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Rare Earth Metal Ore Export Market?

Rare Earth Metal Ore Export Market? Which Segment of China's Rare Earth Metal Ore Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

Rare Earth Metal Ore Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032? What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Rare Earth Metal Ore Export?

Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China Rare Earth Metal Ore Import Analysis

1.1. Import Scale of Rare Earth Metal Ore in China

1.1.1. China's Rare Earth Metal Ore Import Volume

1.1.2. China's Rare Earth Metal Ore Import Value

1.1.3. China's Import Price of Rare Earth Metal Ore

1.1.4. China's Apparent Consumption of Rare Earth Metal Ores

1.1.5. Import Dependence of China's Rare Earth Metal Ores

1.2. Major Import Sources of Rare Earth Metal Ores in China

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value



2. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Bastnasite

2.1. Import Volume of Bastnasite

2.2. Import Value of Bastnasite

2.3. Import Price of Bastnasite

2.4 Import Dependence of Bastnasite

2.5 Sources of Bastnasite Imports

2.5.1. By Import Volume

2.5.2. By Import Value



3. 2018-2022 China Monazite Ore Import Analysis

3.1. Import Volume of Monazite Ore

3.2. Import Value of Monazite Ore

3.3. Import Price of Monazite Ore

3.4 Import Dependence of Monazite Ore

3.5 Source of Monazite Ore Imports

3.5.1. By Import Volume

3.5.2. By Import Value



4. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Xenotime

4.1. Import Volume of Xenotime

4.2. Import Value of Xenotime

4.3. Import Price of Xenotime

4.4 Import Dependence of Xenotime

4.5 Sources of Xenotime Imports

4.5.1. By Import Volume

4.5.2. By Import Value



5. 2018-2022 China Weathered Crust Leach Ore Import Analysis

5.1 Import Volume of Weathered Crust Leach Ore

5.2 Import Value of Weathered Crust Leach Ore

5.3 Import Price of Weathered Crust Leach Ore

5.4 Import Dependence of Weathered Crust Leach Ore

5.5 Import Sources of Weathered Crust Leach Ore

5.5.1 By Import Volume

5.5.2. By Import Value



6. 2018-2022 China's Major Import Sources of Rare Earth Metal Ore Analysis

6.1. United States

6.2. Burundi

6.3. Malaysia

6.4. Other Import Sources



7. 2023-2032 Outlook for China's Imports of Rare Earth Metal Ores

7.1 Factors Affecting China's Rare Earth Metal Ore Imports

7.1.1 Favorable Factors

7.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

7.2 China's Rare Earth Metal Ore Import Forecast, 2023-2032

7.2.1. Import Volume Forecast

7.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources

7.2.3. Major Imported Rare Earth Metal Ore Types Forecast





