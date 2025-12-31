China’s Stable Economic Growth: A source of certainty for global development

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on China's economy in 2025:

Looking back at 2025, against the backdrop of sluggish economic recovery amid mounting uncertainties, China's economy has been releasing dividends through openness. It has been a key engine of global growth, and a stabilizing anchor for the world economy.

In 2025, China continued to account for over 30% of global economic growth, remaining the world's biggest contributor for years in a row. International institutions like the OECD and the IMF raised their forecasts for China's growth multiple times over the year to 5%, underscoring global confidence in China's development prospects. Statistics show that in the first 11 months of 2025, China's import and export value grew 3.6% year on year, with imports reaching 16.75 trillion yuan, creating vast market opportunities for other economies. The 8th CIIE attracted 4108 companies from 155 countries and regions, including many leading enterprises in various fields. These facts offer a sound rebuttal to the misleading claim that "China is all about export and no import."

China's growth dividends to the global economy are best embodied in its deep economic and trade cooperation with other countries. In 2025, the four-millionth vehicle rolled off the assembly line at Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai; Airbus' second final assembly line in Tianjin officially began operations; the Hainan Free Trade Port initiated its special customs operations, bridging the global market with China's vast domestic demand. China has also played a stabilizing role in global commodity markets, having imported 1,139 million tons of iron ore and 522 million tons of crude oil in the first 11 months this year. These steady import volumes have eased volatility in the global market. Meanwhile, in the high-tech sector, China's imports of integrated circuits rose by 18% over the same period, providing sound support for global high-end manufacturing. Taken together, these developments illustrate how China has contributed to stabilizing global supply chains as well as improving the economic and trade environment.

In the past five years, China has consistently remained the world's top trader in goods; the negative list for foreign investment has been reduced to 29 items, with all market access restrictions for foreign investors in the manufacturing sector removed. The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway has shortened distances between Indonesian cities; the China-Europe freight trains can reach Hamburg in just 17 days; bilateral investments between China and the BRI partner countries have exceeded 240 billion USD… These are proofs of how China's modernization efforts are injecting sustained momentum into the world economy.

Looking ahead, China will continue to advance institutional opening-up and spur innovation-driven trade development, further integrating itself with the international economy through an ever-improving business environment. On the road marked by openness and win-win cooperation, the Chinese economy, like a giant vessel, will sail alongside other countries toward more prosperous horizons.

