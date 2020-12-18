Chindata Group breaks ground for its first high-end equipment manufacturing industrial base

Mr Alex Ju, Founder and CEO of Chindata Group said high-end equipment manufacturing is a strategic industry fundamental to the digital age and will propel the iterative product upgrade in the hyperscale data center campuses.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony held in Zhangjiakou, Mr Ju shared that Chindata Group will continue to leverage on the advantage of its business model and master the core technologies in key areas that will improve its innovation capabilities and drive the long-term development of the industry. He believed that Chindata Group will strive to advance equipment manufacturing together with the industrial partners for a better and shared digital society.

As of today, Chindata Group owns nearly 200 pending and approved patents. With the concept of 'Open For The General Welfare', Chindata Group would like to work together with all the partners to develop key advanced technologies, core components and fundamental materials.

