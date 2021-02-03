Chindata Group establishes subsidiary, Chinpower, to a greener hyperscale data center industry

News provided by

Chindata Group

Feb 03, 2021, 22:11 ET

BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chindata Group (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets announced that it is officially establishing Chinpower as its business subsidiary to develop a brand-new energy solution for the hyperscale data center industry.

Chindata Group launched a video focusing on its next-generation hyper-density data center integrated energy solution, a Chinpower solution to both supporting the rapidly-growing digital economy and addressing climate change.

Chinpower: A next-generation hyper-density data center integrated energy solution
Chinpower: A next-generation hyper-density data center integrated energy solution

SOURCE Chindata Group

Related Links

https://www.investor.chindatagroup.com/

Also from this source

Chindata Group establishes subsidiary, Chindustry, to create more ...

Chindata Group releases 2030 carbon neutral roadmap...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics