Chindata Group Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chindata Group Holdings Limited ("Chindata Group"), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its American depositary Shares (the "ADSs"). The number of ADSs to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Chindata Group intends to list its ADSs on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "CD."

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are acting as joint bookrunners and the representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. UBS Securities LLC and China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Limited are acting as underwriters for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley, Attn: Prospectus Dept., 180 Varick Street, 2nd floor, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649 or by email at [email protected]; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via telephone: 1-800-831-9146 or via email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers, network and IT value-added services.

Chindata Group operates two sub-brands: "Chindata" and "Bridge Data Centres". Chindata operates hyper-density IT cluster infrastructure in the Greater Beijing Area, the Yangtze River Delta Area and the Greater Bay Area, the three key economic areas in China, and has become the engine of the regional digital economies. Bridge Data Centres, with its top international development and operation talents in the industry, owns fast deployable data center clusters in Malaysia and India, and seeks business opportunities in other Asia-Pacific emerging markets.

