Chinese & Indian Dyestuff Markets to 2024 - Leading Players are Aarti Industries, Atul, Kiri Industries, Zhejiang Longsheng Group, Lomon Billions Group, and Zhejiang Runtu Group

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dyestuff Market in China and India: Insight, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dyestuff production volume in China is expected to reach 1,027.5 kilotons in 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 5.04%, during 2020-2024. Whereas, the dyestuff production volume in India is projected to reach 572.2 thousand tonnes in 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 9.11%, during 2020-2024.

The factors such as the growth of the textile industry in India, increasing titanium dioxide production capacity, accelerating paper production, rising plastic consumption and rapid urbanization are expected to drive the market. However, the growth of the market would be challenged by the price volatility of raw materials and concerns associated with rising environmental problems. A few notable trends include expansion of paint and coating industry and an upsurge in leather production.



The dyestuff industry is an important aspect of economic development in China and India. Dyes and pigments are used by almost every end-use industry, particularly textile, leather, plastic, and paper industries. The continuous increase in the production capacity of titanium dioxide is leveraging the production capability of dyestuff in China. While the expansion of the textile industry is leveraging the market demand for dyestuff in India.



The fastest-growing regional market in China owing to the expansion of certain end-markets that use dyes and pigments on a large scale. In addition, plastic-based consumption is also increasing vividly over the years, contributing to rising market demand for dyestuff. Further, the Indian dyestuff market is also expanding considerably, owing to the increasing export volume to various major countries. Both regions have a major role in the expansion of the dyestuff industry on a global scale.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the dyestuff market in China and India .

and . The major markets (China and India ) have been analyzed.

) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Zhejiang Longsheng Group, Zhejiang Runtu Group, Lomon Billion Group, Aarti Industries, Atul Limited, and Kiri Industries) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Dyestuff

1.3 Manufacturing Process of Dyestuff

1.4 Fastness Properties of Dyestuff

1.5 Methods of Dyeing

1.6 Applications of Dyestuff



2. China Market Analysis

2.1 China Dyestuff Production Volume

2.2 China Dyestuff Production Volume Forecast

2.3 China Dyestuff Production by Product Type

2.3.1 China Disperse Dye Production Volume

2.3.2 China Disperse Dye Production Volume Forecast

2.3.3 China Reactive Dye Production Volume

2.3.4 China Reactive Dye Production Volume Forecast

2.3.5 China Sulfur Dye Production Volume

2.3.6 China Sulfur Dye Production Volume Forecast

2.3.7 China Vat Dye Production Volume

2.3.8 China Vat Dye Production Volume Forecast

2.3.9 China Acid Dye Production Volume

2.3.10 China Acid Dye Production Volume Forecast

2.3.11 China Direct Dye Production Volume

2.3.12 China Direct Dye Production Volume Forecast



3. India Market Analysis

3.1 India Chemical Industry by Value

3.2 India Chemical Industry Forecast by Value

3.3 India Chemical Industry Value by Product Type

3.4 India Speciality Chemical Market Forecast by Value

3.5 India Speciality Chemical Market Value by Product Type

3.6 India Dyestuff Market by Value

3.7 India Dyestuff Market Forecast by Value

3.8 India Dyestuff Production Volume

3.9 India Dyestuff Production Volume Forecast

3.10 India Dyestuff Production Volume by Product Type

3.10.1 India Reactive Dye Production Volume

3.10.2 India Reactive Dye Production Volume Forecast

3.10.3 India Disperse Dye Production Volume

3.10.4 India Disperse Dye Production Volume Forecast

3.10.5 India Direct Dye Production Volume

3.10.6 India Direct Dye Production Volume Forecast

3.10.7 India Azo Dye Production Volume

3.10.8 India Azo Dye Production Volume Forecast

3.11 India Dyestuff Export by Value

3.12 India Dyestuff Export Forecast by Value

3.13 India Dyestuff Export by Product Type

3.14 India Dyestuff Export by Region



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growth of Textile Industry in India

4.1.2 Increasing Titanium Dioxide Production

4.1.3 Accelerating Paper Production

4.1.4 Rising Plastics Consumption

4.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

4.1.6 Rising Demand for Organic Dyes

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Expansion of Paint and Coating Industry

4.2.2 Upsurge in Leather Production

4.2.3 Rising Use of Colors in Food and Beverage Industry

4.2.4 Demand for High-Performance Dyes and Pigments

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Price Volatility of Raw Materials

4.3.2 Concerns Associated with Rising Environmental Problem



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 India and China Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

5.2 China Market

5.2.1 China Dyestuff Output Market Share by Company

5.2.2 China Dyestuff Output Production by Company



6. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategies)

6.1 Aarti Industries

6.2 Atul Ltd.

6.3 Kiri Industries

6.4 Zhejiang Longsheng Group

6.5 Lomon Billions Group

6.6 Zhejiang Runtu Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46ogju

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

