Chinese and American teenagers sing for peace on the Int'l Day of Peace

News provided by

GDToday

24 Sep, 2023, 04:22 ET

Choirs from global bay areas came together to sing A Wish from Across the Sea

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from GDToday: 

"Have you ever heard that song from a distance, from the other side of the ocean? It is calling on us to set sail." As a steamer blows its whistle, it changes into a peace dove that is flying across the Pacific Ocean. Teenagers from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and New York presented a virtual chorus together.

Continue Reading

The International Day of Peace, observed around the world annually on 21 September, was adopted by a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly. Meanwhile, the 3rd Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Culture & Arts Festival fired up the passion for art in the bay areas. As a part of the festival, Nanfang Media Group and the Guangdong People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries jointly launched the Arts Talk among Global Bay Areas Program.

In the 1st Global Bay Areas Choral Bridge Project, top choirs from the bay areas of both China and the US – Guangdong Experimental Middle School Choir from the GBA and Young People's Chorus of New York City – were invited to join the first-ever Online Chorus to perform the theme song called A Wish from Across the Sea.

The song is composed by Chen Si'ang, a composer from Guangdong and associate professor of the Composition Department of Xinghai Conservatory of Music. The lyrics were written by young composer Chen Yang and performed by two choirs. It took them half a year to create and complete this lively and fairytale-like song, which conveys their sincere wish for world peace.

This was an intercultural dialogue between two bay areas. The music video of the song shows the young choristers singing at landmarks in the GBA and New York, such as the Haixin Bridge, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, Times Square, and Central Park. With their songs, they built a bridge of friendship across borders to facilitate good faith dialogues and promote the essence of arts and culture of bay areas through an art dialogue.

SOURCE GDToday

Also from this source

President Hichilema's China visit highlights cooperation in digitalization, electric cars: Zambian expert

Defender os interesses centrais uns dos outros reflete os laços fraternos entre a China e a Venezuela, disse especialista

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.