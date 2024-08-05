Chinese business delegation visits US, both sides agree to boost cooperation

BEIJING, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn about a Chinese business delegation's visit to the U.S.:

A Chinese business delegation, led by Chairman Ren Hongbin of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), visited the United States at the invitation of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the U.S.-China Business Council.

This visit marked the first Chinese business delegation to the U.S. following the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, also a reciprocal visit, responding to a recent trip by a U.S. business delegation to China.

During their stay, the delegation participated in such events as the U.S.-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum.

Maryland Secretary of State Susan C. Lee welcomed the visit of the Chinese business delegation, noting that Maryland is willing to build a long-lasting friendship with China. "Even if we may have political differences, I think we have to work together for our business interests, which will bring people together", said Lee.

Ren Hongbin met with U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Suzanne P. Clark in Washington. Both sides expressed a strong willingness to strengthen ties and explore new opportunities. "People-to-people engagement is just so important", said Clark.

In their US trip, the Chinese business delegation visited several American companies, including Corning, Pfizer and Starbucks. Ren briefed the hosts on the outcomes of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, highlighting the important plans for promoting high-level opening up and encouraging foreign investment in China.

During their stay, the delegation also attended the inauguration ceremony for the new CCPIT Representative Office in Washington, D.C.

Ren expressed hope that the relocation of the CCPIT Representative Office would be a new starting point, fostering enhanced economic and trade exchanges between China and the U.S.

SOURCE China.org.cn