Chinese city lures talent and firms with lavish perks

China.org.cn

26 May, 2023

QUZHOU, China, May 26, 2023

Quzhou, a city in eastern China, is offering generous rewards to lure top enterprises and high-quality talent in order to increase its competitiveness in various fields.

The city has set three tiers of rewards with respective cash prizes of 6 million yuan ($850,872), 4 million yuan, and 2 million yuan to high-tech enterprises and projects.

Senior executives and key R&D staff at Fortune 500 companies and multinational corporations which utilize more than $10 million of foreign capital in Quzhou or introduce more than 500 million yuan of fixed assets to the city are eligible for governmental incentives based on a recommendation mechanism.

Adjacent to Shanghai, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Yiwu, and other Chinese metropolises, the 1,800-year-old city is well served by a transportation network integrating high-speed railways, expressways, air transportation, and shipping.

In recent years, Quzhou has developed rapidly, creating six major industrial chains in new materials, new energy, integrated circuits, intelligent equipment, life and health, and special paper. It has also built four industrial parks, namely the Intelligent Manufacturing New City, the Smart New City, the Airport New City, and the Quzhou Innovation and Entrepreneurship Platform. In addition, Quzhou has partnered with Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou in a new "R&D plus manufacturing" mode.

Those who would like to invest in Quzhou or are interested in learning more about Quzhou's pro-investment policies can contact the Quzhou Council for the Promotion of International Trade by phone at +86-570-8021017 or by email at [email protected]. (Xu Ping)

