Chinese city woos global buyers for local products

News provided by

China.org.cn

29 May, 2023, 03:48 ET

QUZHOU, China, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:

Quzhou city in Zhejiang province is staging an online exhibition of its products to woo global buyers.

Continue Reading
An aerial photo shows the city of Quzhou. [File photo/China.org.cn]
An aerial photo shows the city of Quzhou. [File photo/China.org.cn]

The online exhibition mainly showcases the city's flagship products, from caviar, outdoor tents, to doors and fire-fighting equipment. Other products on exhibition include textiles, clothing, footwear, hats, and chemicals.

Well served by a transportation network integrating high-speed railways, express highways, air transportation, and shipping, the eastern Chinese city has a thriving trade sector.

For more information about Quzhou's products, please visit the official exhibition website at http://qz.china.com.cn/node_1008163.htm.

Interested parties can contact the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Quzhou Committee by phone at +86-570-8021017, by fax at +86-570-3030000, or by email at [email protected]. (Xu Ping)

Chinese city woos global buyers for local products
http://www.china.org.cn/business/2023-05/29/content_85817968.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn

Also from this source

Chinese city lures talent and firms with lavish perks

Climate Governance: Shared responsibility, cooperation required

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.