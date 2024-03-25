Chinese Composites Market Analysis 2024-2030: Innovative Trends include Ultra-High Modulus Glass Fiber and Increasing Penetration of Aramid Fiber Advances in Head Protection Application

DUBLIN, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chinese Composites Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the Chinese composites market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipes and tanks, construction, electrical and electronics, and consumer goods.

The Chinese composites market is expected to reach an estimated $20.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major growth driver in this market is increasing demand for composites in the transportation industry, growth in building and construction industry and growth in new installation of wind turbines will boost the demand for composite materials.

Emerging trends include innovative trends focused on ultra-high modulus glass fiber, production of low cost carbon fiber and growing initiatives for recycling of carbon fiber and spare parts, and increasing penetration of aramid fiber advances in head protection application.

Chinese Composites Key Market Insight

Glass fiber is forecast to remain the largest segment as it is relatively lower cost than other fibers, and their physical properties meet many of the end uses, such as transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, and others, needs in the composites industry.

Construction segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increased opportunities in low-carbon construction, including green buildings, renewable energy, and water conservation. Aerospace is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Features of Chinese composites market

Market Size Estimates: Chinese composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, manufacturing process, and fiber.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in end use, manufacturing process, and fiber for the Chinese composite market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the Chinese composites market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Chinese Composites Market by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the composites in the Chinese composites by end use, manufacturing process, and fiber as follows:

By End Use:

Transportation

Marine

Wind Energy

Aerospace

Pipe & Tank

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Other End Uses

By Fiber:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Aramid Fiber

By Manufacturing Process:

Hand Lay up

Spray Up

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Filament Winding

Pultrusion

Prepreg Lay up

Resin Infusion

Others manufacturing process

Chinese Composites Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, composites companies in the Chinese composites market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the composites companies in the Chinese composites market profiled in this report include:

China Jushi Co.

Chongqing Polycomp International

Owens Corning

Taishan Fiberglass

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co.

Xinyang Technology Group,

Mitsubishi Chemical

Solvay group

Polynt-Reichhold

Swancor Ind. Co.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Hexion Inc.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co.

This report answers the following key questions

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the Chinese composites market by end use (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipes and tanks, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others), manufacturing process (hand lay up, spray up, resin infusion, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, filament winding, prepreg layup, and other manufacturing process), and fiber (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and aramid fiber)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

What are the business risks and threats to the market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3vamk

