Chinese Digital Landscape Assessment, 2020: The Forces Behind the Explosion of this Market

The "Digital China - The Other Digital Superpower" report

The stunning emergence, over the past decade, of China's digital economic miracle, is transforming the country - and its domestic and global position. Once a follower, digital China is now a world leader in given industries. Persistent and heavy investment in R&D of the latest technologies has laid the foundations of this exciting prodigy.



A comprehensive cameo of the Chinese digital landscape, this report covers a full scale of topics:

the drive behind its surge into the spotlight

what is sparking the explosion of its markets

how the government is fostering key technologies like 5G and facial recognition

who the major players are, domestically

the future shape of the Chinese digital ecosystem

the expansion of players' investments abroad

List of Chapters



1. Executive summary

2. China is moving into the spotlight

3. Despite remarkable growth, Chinese digitalisation still lags behind global leaders

4. The forces behind the explosion of the digital market in China

5. No longer a copycat in e-commerce and OTT communication markets

6. Leadership in 5G

7. Widespread use of facial recognition

8. Chinese IoT market growth is backed by the government and wide-scale IoT applications by business and consumers

9. The explosion of Blockchain: China is on a fast track to launching a digital currency

10. The rise of domestic tech players is driving the boom of China's digital economy

11. However, the digitalisation of Chinese industry still lags behind other developed countries

12. BAT gain weight on the stock market for an improved monetising performance

13. Ongoing international expansion, but domestic markets remain BAT focus

Tables & Figures

2. China is moving into the spotlight

Total revenue of telecom services market by region/country, 2018-2022

Revenue of Internet markets in China , USA and EU5, 2019

3. Despite remarkable growth, Chinese digitalisation still lags behind global leaders

Evolution of China's digital economy

digital economy 2019 IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking

4. The forces behind the explosion of the digital market in China

The penetration rate of 4G subscribers by country, 2019

Number of Chinese Internet user 2010-2019

Number of total fiber subscription by country, 2018

China 5G subscriptions

5G subscriptions Principal Chinese government initiatives to help the digital economy

Examples of government policies set behind of market development

Investment in African ICT development by source 2014-2018

Investment in Africa by leading Chinese tech companies

5. No longer a copycat in e-commerce and OTT communication markets

Revenue and per-user revenue of OTT communication market, China , USA & Europe

, & Revenue and per-user revenue of e-commerce market, China , USA & Europe

, & Per capita GDP, 2018

M-commerce: Compared shares of e-commerce in USA and China , 2019

, 2019 Distribution of online retail market shares in China , 2018

, 2018 Sales of principal shopping festivals in 2019

Most used social media and messaging services in China , 2018

6. Leadership in 5G

5G development timeline of China

Origin of 4G and 5G patent holders

7. Widespread use of facial recognition

Evolution of Chinese facial recognition market

Policies related to facial recognition 2015-2019

8. Chinese IoT market growth is backed by the government and wide-scale IoT applications by business and consumers

The volume of cellular M2M Modules/SIMs in China , USA , and EU5

, , and EU5 Key city cluster focus on IoT development

9. The explosion of Blockchain: China is on a fast track to launching a digital currency

Evolution of the number of blockchain-related companies in China

Internet giants invested in blockchain services

10. The rise of domestic tech players is driving the boom of China's digital economy

The market capitalisation of major global internet companies

11. However, the digitalisation of Chinese industry still lags behind other developed countries

Implementation of digital factories

Industry robot density

Cloud adoption by enterprise, by region

12. BAT gain weight on the stock market for an improved monetising performance

Revenue of top OTT players in 2018

Market capital of BAT and GAFA, 2018-2019

13. Ongoing international expansion, but domestic markets remain BAT focus

BAT international expansion

Number of users by social platform, South Africa , 2018

Companies Mentioned



Ali WangWang

Alibaba

Amazon

Baidu

BBK Electronics

ByteDanse

Central Bank of China

China Mobile

Didi

Facebook

Google

Huawei

Instagram

JD

KOL

Little Red Book Apps

Meituan-Dianping

MIIT

Naspers

Netflix

PayPal

Pinduoduo

Qzone

Suning

Sunsea AIoT Technology

Tencent

Tmall

Toutiao

Tuteng

VIP Shop

Xiaomi

YouTube

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2348hn

