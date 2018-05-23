Chinese DNA Sequencing Market Report 2018: Workflow, Including Sample Preparation Products, Sequencing Instruments and Consumables, Informatics and Services 2016-2022

DUBLIN, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Chinese Market for DNA Sequencing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report includes sequencing technologies, applications, industries, initiatives, markets and companies in China. The markets for sequencing products and services are given for 2016, 2017 and 2022.
This report covers the Chinese sequencing market by workflow, including sample preparation products, sequencing instruments and consumables, informatics and sequencing services. It includes the Chinese sequencing instrument market by platform (i.e., Sanger and next-generation technologies) and by instrument class (i.e., low-throughput, high-throughput, benchtop, handheld).
More than 100 Chinese companies in the sequencing industry are profiled in this report.
Summary
Since the previous edition of this report published in September 2016, the Chinese DNA sequencing market has had many significant developments, including:
- Revenues of leading companies maintained fast growth through mid-2018. This indicates the high growth rate. The researchers forecast in the previous edition of this report that this growth rate was likely to continue.
- On October 27, 2016, the Chinese government removed restrictions on NIPT services. Any medical body qualified for prenatal examination in China is now allowed to do NIPT without additional governmental approval. This removed the main obstacle to the Chinese NIPT sequencing market.
- The number of newly-established sequencing companies in 2016 and 2017 was smaller than in 2014 and 2015. New entrants had less opportunity while older players led the market.
- Companies founded in 2014 and 2015 received funding from angel investment and series of A/B rounds. Investors from both inside and outside China showed their great interest in the fast-growing Chinese DNA sequencing market because the earnings outlook has become clearer than before. More than $1 billion was invested in burgeoning Chinese sequencing companies in 2017. Some of the older players closed or moved to other services. Market opportunity always comes with risks.
- Large sequencing service providers are developing their own equipment, whereas equipment distributors are beginning to provide sequencing services. The upstream and downstream industries interact and intertwine with one another.
- When NovaSeq launched in early 2017, Novogene decided to buy 25 sets of NovaSeq machines. With three sets of HiSeq X Ten and the Novogene sequencers, Novogene currently leads the game of instrument investment in China. As a result, Novogene strengthens its leading position in the sequencing service market, especially in the R&D service market.
- Sequencing companies from major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, where the Chinese DNA sequencing industry begun, are now penetrating other Chinese cities. Tianjin, Chengdu and Chongqing have shown significant potential for strong growth.
- Cooperation, acquisitions and mergers are changing the image of the industry, thus increasing competition while producing new opportunities to industry players.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Chinese Sequencing Market
4 Guangdong Sequencing Market
5 Beijing Sequencing Market
6 Shanghai Sequencing Market
7 Sequencing Market in Other Regions
8 Industry Structure and Market Strategies
9 Company Profiles
10 Appendix: Glossary
Companies Mentioned
- 23Mofang
- 3D Medicines Corporation
- Ablife Inc.
- Accuragen Inc.
- Adicon Clinical Laboratories
- Adicon Clinical Laboratories, Inc.
- Allwegene
- Anchordx
- Annoroad Gene Technology
- Basecare
- Basetra Shanghai
- Benagen
- Benegene
- Berry Genomics Co. Ltd.
- BGI
- Biogenius
- Biological Company Division, Beijing Computing Center
- Biomarker
- Bionovogene
- Bioon
- Biorefer
- Biosan
- Biotecan
- Biotechnology Shanghai
- Biotree
- Boheng
- Burning Rock
- Capitalbio Technology
- Capitalgenomics Co. Ltd.
- Cloudhealth Medical Group Ltd.
- Cyagen
- Cygnus
- Daan Gene
- Darui Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- Dian Diagnostics
- Direct Genomics
- Emei Tongde
- Ezlife
- Find Bio-Tech
- Forever Gen
- Frasergen
- Gemple
- Gene Denovo
- Genecast
- Genedock
- Genekang
- Geneocean
- Genergy Shanghai
- Geneseeq
- Genesky
- Genetron
- Genewiz
- Gennlife
- Gminix
- Hangzhou G-Bio Biotech Co. Ltd.
- Hangzhou Heyi Gene Technology Co. Ltd.
- Hangzhou Lianchuan Bio Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Hangzhou Mitian Gene Technology Co. Ltd.
- Hangzhou Ptm Biolabs Co. Inc.
- Hangzhou Ruichuang Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- Hangzhou Shengting Biotech Co. Ltd.
- Hanyu
- Haplox
- Hikewell
- HKGI
- Honor Tech
- Huaniu Biotechnology
- Huasheng Hengye
- Huayigenomics
- Hyk Gene Technology Co. Ltd.
- IGE
- Igenetech
- IMH Bio
- Imuno Biotech Co. Ltd.
- IPE
- Jabrehoo
- Jiayin
- Kangchen Bio-Tech
- Kindstar
- Kingmed Diagnostics Center Co. Ltd.
- Linked Biotech
- Logic Informatics Co. Ltd.
- Lucidus
- Macrogen
- Magigen
- Majorbio
- Microbiota
- Microhelix Gene
- Microread
- Mygenostics
- New Horizon Health
- Nextomics
- Novelbio
- Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co. Ltd.
- Oebiotech
- Offo
- Origene China
- Paihang
- Quanmai
- Quanti Health
- Qy Node
- Reader Bioinformatics
- Realgene
- Rhonin
- Ribobio
- Sangon Biotech
- Sanvalley
- Scisoon
- Sensichip
- Shanghai Bioasia Gene Co. Ltd.
- Shanghai Personal Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- Shanghai Yunying Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
- Sinogenomax
- Sinomdgene
- Sinopath
- Solomen Brothers
- South Gene
- Superbio
- Suzshou Biomedical Research And Development Centers
- Tgs
- Tinygene
- Top Gene
- Tri-I
- Unimed Diagnostic Technology Ltd.
- Vishuos
- Wuxi Apptec
- Xinpeijing
- Xybiotech
- Yikon Genomics Co. Ltd.
- Yingbio
- Yucebio Co. Ltd.
- Zhejiang Tianke Hi-Technology Development Co. Ltd.
- Zi Bio Tech
- Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tp23v4/chinese_dna?w=5
