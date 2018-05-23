Chinese DNA Sequencing Market Report 2018: Workflow, Including Sample Preparation Products, Sequencing Instruments and Consumables, Informatics and Services 2016-2022

The scope of the report includes sequencing technologies, applications, industries, initiatives, markets and companies in China. The markets for sequencing products and services are given for 2016, 2017 and 2022.



This report covers the Chinese sequencing market by workflow, including sample preparation products, sequencing instruments and consumables, informatics and sequencing services. It includes the Chinese sequencing instrument market by platform (i.e., Sanger and next-generation technologies) and by instrument class (i.e., low-throughput, high-throughput, benchtop, handheld).



More than 100 Chinese companies in the sequencing industry are profiled in this report.



Summary



Since the previous edition of this report published in September 2016, the Chinese DNA sequencing market has had many significant developments, including:

Revenues of leading companies maintained fast growth through mid-2018. This indicates the high growth rate. The researchers forecast in the previous edition of this report that this growth rate was likely to continue.

On October 27, 2016 , the Chinese government removed restrictions on NIPT services. Any medical body qualified for prenatal examination in China is now allowed to do NIPT without additional governmental approval. This removed the main obstacle to the Chinese NIPT sequencing market.

, the Chinese government removed restrictions on NIPT services. Any medical body qualified for prenatal examination in is now allowed to do NIPT without additional governmental approval. This removed the main obstacle to the Chinese NIPT sequencing market. The number of newly-established sequencing companies in 2016 and 2017 was smaller than in 2014 and 2015. New entrants had less opportunity while older players led the market.

Companies founded in 2014 and 2015 received funding from angel investment and series of A/B rounds. Investors from both inside and outside China showed their great interest in the fast-growing Chinese DNA sequencing market because the earnings outlook has become clearer than before. More than $1 billion was invested in burgeoning Chinese sequencing companies in 2017. Some of the older players closed or moved to other services. Market opportunity always comes with risks.

was invested in burgeoning Chinese sequencing companies in 2017. Some of the older players closed or moved to other services. Market opportunity always comes with risks. Large sequencing service providers are developing their own equipment, whereas equipment distributors are beginning to provide sequencing services. The upstream and downstream industries interact and intertwine with one another.

When NovaSeq launched in early 2017, Novogene decided to buy 25 sets of NovaSeq machines. With three sets of HiSeq X Ten and the Novogene sequencers, Novogene currently leads the game of instrument investment in China . As a result, Novogene strengthens its leading position in the sequencing service market, especially in the R&D service market.

. As a result, Novogene strengthens its leading position in the sequencing service market, especially in the R&D service market. Sequencing companies from major cities such as Beijing , Shanghai and Shenzhen , where the Chinese DNA sequencing industry begun, are now penetrating other Chinese cities. Tianjin , Chengdu and Chongqing have shown significant potential for strong growth.

, and , where the Chinese DNA sequencing industry begun, are now penetrating other Chinese cities. , and have shown significant potential for strong growth. Cooperation, acquisitions and mergers are changing the image of the industry, thus increasing competition while producing new opportunities to industry players.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Summary and Highlights



3 Chinese Sequencing Market



4 Guangdong Sequencing Market



5 Beijing Sequencing Market



6 Shanghai Sequencing Market



7 Sequencing Market in Other Regions



8 Industry Structure and Market Strategies



9 Company Profiles



10 Appendix: Glossary



Companies Mentioned



23Mofang

3D Medicines Corporation

Ablife Inc.

Accuragen Inc.

Adicon Clinical Laboratories

Adicon Clinical Laboratories, Inc.

Allwegene

Anchordx

Annoroad Gene Technology

Basecare

Basetra Shanghai

Benagen

Benegene

Berry Genomics Co. Ltd.

BGI

Biogenius

Biological Company Division, Beijing Computing Center

Biomarker

Bionovogene

Bioon

Biorefer

Biosan

Biotecan

Biotechnology Shanghai

Biotree

Boheng

Burning Rock

Capitalbio Technology

Capitalgenomics Co. Ltd.

Cloudhealth Medical Group Ltd.

Cyagen

Cygnus

Daan Gene

Darui Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Dian Diagnostics

Direct Genomics

Emei Tongde

Ezlife

Find Bio-Tech

Forever Gen

Frasergen

Gemple

Gene Denovo

Genecast

Genedock

Genekang

Geneocean

Genergy Shanghai

Geneseeq

Genesky

Genetron

Genewiz

Gennlife

Gminix

Hangzhou G-Bio Biotech Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Heyi Gene Technology Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Lianchuan Bio Technologies Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Mitian Gene Technology Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Ptm Biolabs Co. Inc.

Hangzhou Ruichuang Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Shengting Biotech Co. Ltd.

Hanyu

Haplox

Hikewell

HKGI

Honor Tech

Huaniu Biotechnology

Huasheng Hengye

Huayigenomics

Hyk Gene Technology Co. Ltd.

IGE

Igenetech

IMH Bio

Imuno Biotech Co. Ltd.

IPE

Jabrehoo

Jiayin

Kangchen Bio-Tech

Kindstar

Kingmed Diagnostics Center Co. Ltd.

Linked Biotech

Logic Informatics Co. Ltd.

Lucidus

Macrogen

Magigen

Majorbio

Microbiota

Microhelix Gene

Microread

Mygenostics

New Horizon Health

Nextomics

Novelbio

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co. Ltd.

Oebiotech

Offo

Origene China

Paihang

Quanmai

Quanti Health

Qy Node

Reader Bioinformatics

Realgene

Rhonin

Ribobio

Sangon Biotech

Sanvalley

Scisoon

Sensichip

Shanghai Bioasia Gene Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Personal Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Yunying Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Sinogenomax

Sinomdgene

Sinopath

Solomen Brothers

South Gene

Superbio

Suzshou Biomedical Research And Development Centers

Tgs

Tinygene

Top Gene

Tri-I

Unimed Diagnostic Technology Ltd.

Vishuos

Wuxi Apptec

Xinpeijing

Xybiotech

Yikon Genomics Co. Ltd.

Yingbio

Yucebio Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Tianke Hi-Technology Development Co. Ltd.

Zi Bio Tech

Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tp23v4/chinese_dna?w=5

