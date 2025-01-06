Chinese Manufacturing Shines at MEI Awards 2024, Featuring Osaka Expo Collaboration

NANJING, China, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th China Manufacturing & Excellence Awards (MEI Awards) ceremony, held in Nanjing, spotlighted China's innovation under the theme "MEI for a Better Life." Nearly 200 industry leaders, including award-winning companies and international partners, attended the event, which also featured the official announcement of the official products of Osaka Expo underwent a global launch ceremony.

MEI Awards Ceremony held in Nanjing, China on 26th December Official licensed merchandise of EXPO 2025 Osaka, Japan world premiere

Celebrating its 14th year, the MEI Awards recognized the best in Chinese manufacturing. A record 8,192 products competed this year, with notable Gold Award winners including AI-powered translation assistants, smart welding face shields, stackable energy storage batteries, and intelligent greenhouses—products set to transform industries.

For global buyers, the MEI Awards offer access to high-quality, innovative Chinese products. Many award-winning items are now available on international platforms like Tmall, JD.com, and in major retailers such as Costco and CR Vanguard, where the MEI logo has become a symbol of excellence.

A major highlight of the evening was the global debut of the Picasso pen, an official product writing instrument featuring both the Expo and MEI logos. Available globally from March 2025, the pen symbolizes creativity and collaboration, marking the shared commitment between the MEI Awards and the Osaka Expo.

In addition, the MEI Awards entered into a strategic partnership with the Korea Society of Basic Design and Art (KSBDA), focused on promoting award-winning products, mutual recognition of awards, and talent exchanges, further extending the global impact of the MEI Awards.

The event also saw the formation of the Asia-Pacific Design Industry Cooperation (APDIC), a coalition of design organizations from countries like China, South Korea, Japan, the U.S., and Australia. APDIC aims to boost industrial design exchange and elevate the global presence of Asia-Pacific manufactured products.

As Chinese manufacturing continues to evolve, the MEI Awards offer global buyers a glimpse into the future of manufacturing, where intelligent design and high-quality products meet global demand. With innovations spanning diverse industries from healthcare to consumer electronics, the MEI Awards highlight the growing potential of Chinese products in international markets.

Media Contact:

Yichun Wu

02566775597

[email protected]

SOURCE MEI Awards