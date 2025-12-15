Cutting-Edge Innovation Showcases the New Height of "Made-in-China," as MEI Awards 2025 Concludes with Record Participation

NANJING, China, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The MEI Awards 2025 (Manufacturing Excellence & Innovation Awards), hosted by Made-in-China.com (MIC), a subsidiary of Focus Technology Co., Ltd., concluded its final judging session in Nanjing with 8,540 product entries, setting a new participation record. This year's competition once again highlighted China's rapid advancement in product innovation, engineering, and global market readiness.

MEI Awards 2025 concluded its final evaluation session in Nanjing Head judge Mr. Liu Guanzhong is evaluating the shortlisted entries

A panel of experts from industrial design, manufacturing, and international procurement evaluated the shortlisted products based on innovation, craftsmanship, user experience, market value, and sustainability. Their insights reflect what global buyers are prioritizing in today's competitive sourcing landscape.

Expert Judges Highlight Commercial Potential

Renowned industrial design professor Liu Guanzhong, one of China's leading design scholars, emphasized the practical value of this year's technical breakthroughs. Praising the VOYAGER-UR600 Underwater Exploration Robot, he noted that "many underwater and deep-sea operations urgently need equipment like this—capable of working safely across different depths while replacing high-risk manual tasks." His comments underscore the increasing alignment of Chinese manufacturing with real-world industrial needs.

From a global procurement perspective, Mexican buyer and MEI Awards judge Verónica Larrauri Abad highlighted the strong commercial appeal of the AI-powered AR Smart Glasses developed by Shanghai Sotech Technology Co.,Ltd. "This product provides an innovative solution for remote demos and factory showcasing," she said. "It is practical, immersive, and cost-effective—very attractive for international buyers looking to enhance product communication and post-sale support."

Stronger Value for Global Buyers

For international buyers, the MEI Awards serve as a reliable shortcut to identifying high-performance, market-ready Chinese products. Every awarded item has already passed expert evaluation for engineering quality, usability, and commercial potential—significantly reducing the time and risk involved in supplier selection. The winning companies also demonstrate strong capabilities in research, quality control, and international fulfillment, making them competitive partners for distributors, brand owners, and solution providers worldwide.

Helping Buyers Connect With Proven Suppliers

Through the MEI Awards program, overseas buyers gain priority access to a curated pool of verified manufacturers at MIC's global sourcing events, online showcases, and industry matchmaking sessions. Awarded products can be quickly recognized by the MEI label, giving buyers a clear signal of innovation credibility and dependable manufacturing standards. As Chinese suppliers continue shifting from OEM to brand-driven innovation, global purchasers can expect more differentiated, higher-value products that support long-term business growth.

