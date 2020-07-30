Chinese Market for Power Tools 2020: Economic Trends, Investment Environment, Industry Development and Major Industry Participants
DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Tools Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China's demand for Power Tools has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2009, 2014 and 2019) and long-term forecasts through 2024 and 2029 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
The primary and secondary research for this report was done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data was collected from Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases. Interviews were conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods were applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. The metric system was used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION
- Report Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
- Economic Outlook
- Key Economic Indicators
- Industrial Sales
- Population and Labor
- Foreign Investment
- Foreign Trade
- Financial and Tax Regulations
- Banking System and Regulations
- Foreign Exchange
- Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. POWER TOOLS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
- Power Tools Industry Overview
- Industry Structure and Composition
- Market Size
- Market Growth Drivers
- Labor Costs
- Major Producer Facility Locations and Sales
- Market Share of Key Producers
- Potential Entrants
- Major Foreign Investments
- Technology Development
IV. POWER TOOLS SALES VOLUMES AND FORECASTS
- Overview
- Power Tools Sales Volumes and Forecasts (mil Yuan)
- Metal Cutting Power Tools
- Grinding Power Tools
- Assembling Power Tools
- Railway Power Tools
- Power Tools Imports and Exports
- Pricing Trends
V. POWER TOOLS MARKET OUTLOOK
- Power Tools Markets Outlook Overview
- Metal Product Market
- Metal Product Market Outlook
- Power Tools Demand in Metal Product Market
- Motor Vehicles Market
- Motor Vehicles Market Outlook
- Power Tools Demand in Motor Vehicles Market
- Industrial Equipment Market
- Industrial Equipment Market Outlook
- Power Tools Demand in Industrial Equipment Market
- Construction Market
- Construction Market Outlook
- Power Tools Demand in Construction Market
- Power Tools Demand by Region
- Northeast
- North
- Southeast
- Central
- Southwest
- Northwest
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
- Distribution System in China
- China's Distribution System
- Power Tools Distribution Channels
- Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
- Communications
- China's Market Entry
- Licensing
- Franchising
- E-commerce
- Trading Companies and Local Agents
- Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
- Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises
VII. POWER TOOLS PRODUCER DIRECTORY
- Power Tools Producer Profiles
