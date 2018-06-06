Chinese Ride Sharing Market 2017-2018 & 2025: Major Players are Didi, Dida, AA Pinche, Laihui, and Tiantian

DUBLIN, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
A total of 20.81 billion ride sharing services were offered in China in 2017
The overall ride sharing member size in China has achieved 207.4 million in 2017. The percent share breaks down as follows: commuting ride sharing 45.6%, dynamic ride sharing 32.3%, and fixed long distance ride sharing services 22.1%.
Ride sharing services in China are of three types: commuting, dynamic, and fixed long-distance. Commuting and dynamic ride sharing are the most common. They target working adults, university students and intra-city travelers. Fixed long-distance ride sharing is less common due to the large national land area in China. Thus, it is less compatible in regard to time and cost savings when compared to air, rail and bus travel.
Internet Plus Strategy encourages the utilization rate increment of passenger vehicle. The common utilization rate is expected to be raised from 4% up to 15% through employing ride sharing services. The strategy will also help solve the congestion issue, especially in tier I cities in China, through the adoption of real-time traffic data. High-occupancy lanes have been established in major cities such as Shenzhen and Chengdu.
The Chinese ride sharing market is well developed, with Didi, Dida, AA Pinche, Laihui, and Tiantian being the major participants. These companies lead in terms of number of service offerings, riders. and driver subscriptions. Didi is the market leader. Its large geographical coverage offers a key competitive advantage. The company achieved a 71.4% share of service offerings, 53.1% of riders, and a 49.7% share of drivers in 2017. It was followed by Dida with a 28.5% share of service offerings.
Commission-based earnings and monthly subscriptions drive revenues. Commission-based revenue is the charge per ride - 10% in the case of Didi; $0.15 or $0.75 in the case of Dida - and varies by the number of passengers. Monthly subscription revenue ranges $600-$1,400, and varies by the number of rides per month.
This research provides an overview of the ride sharing market, along with an analysis of the market, government policies and regulations, market drivers and restraints. It also details profiles of leading ride sharing companies and lists the growth opportunities. It closes with offering conclusions and am outlook for the future.
Research Scope
The aim of this study is to evaluate the ride sharing market and differentiate ride sharing business models in China. It emphasizes the investment, growth opportunities and partnerships within the automotive industry. It is also analogizing the stratagems of the main ride sharing companies in China.
Research Highlights
- To provide a strategic review of the ride sharing ecosystem and market, involving significant and main technology trends in China.
- To analyze the key ride sharing companies and their business strategies in China.
- To differentiate the ride sharing business models - fixed, dynamic, commuting, and transport network company solutions.
- To identify market trends, such as strategic alliances and collaborative services.
- To evaluate present market size and growth opportunities for stakeholders.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the present business environment for ride sharing services?
- What are the present and anticipated trends in the industry?
- What are the main revenue generation models, and what is the predicted market potential by 2025?
- What are the market drivers and restraints influencing the development of the ride sharing market?
- What are the policies and regulations established to manage the ride sharing business in China?
- How will autonomous cars and other technological advancements influence ride sharing market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Executive Summary-Key Findings
Executive Summary-The Sharing Economy in China
Executive Summary-Key Travel Methods in China
Executive Summary-Travel Methods Comparison in China
Executive Summary-Ride Sharing Value Chain
Executive Summary-Competitiveness of Ride Sharing Companies
Executive Summary-Current and Future Outlook
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
Research Scope
Research Aims and Objectives
Key Questions this Study will Answer
Research Background
Research Methodology
Key Companies Discussed in this Study
3. Definitions and Segmentation
Ride Sharing Market Segmentation
Ride Sharing Customer Segmentation
4. Market Overview
Ride Sharing Market Development Roadmap
Key Travel Methods in China
Travel Methods Comparison in China
Ride Sharing Value Chain
5. Ride Sharing Market Analysis
Ride Sharing Operational Model
Commuting Ride Sharing
Dynamic Ride Sharing
Fixed Long Distance Ride Sharing
Ride Sharing Competitor Analysis
Ride Sharing End-user Analysis by Age Group
Ride Sharing End-user Analysis by Gender
Ride Sharing Spending Cost and Payment Analysis
6. Government Policy and Regulation
Internet Plus Strategy
High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) Lane in China
Regulations by Regional Level
7. Market Drivers and Restraints
Market Drivers
Drivers Explained
Market Restraints
Restraints Explained
8. Profiles of Ride Sharing Companies
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
Growth Opportunity-Ride Sharing Market in China
Growth Opportunities-Key Highlights of Ride Sharing Market
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. Conclusions and Future Outlook
The Last Word-Three Big Predictions
11. Appendix
