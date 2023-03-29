Chinese Stationery Industry Leader M&G Designated as Official Partner of BFA 2023

SHANGHAI, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan has witnessed the opening of 2023 Annual Conference of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) on 28th March, themed on "An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation for Development amid Challenges." As the designated stationery partner of the event, Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc. (M&G) has been providing BFA with high-quality office stationery products for over a decade.

China-based M&G, one of the world's largest stationery manufacturers, will speed up its progress towards a world-class enterprise.

The founder of M&G started the stationery business in 1989. With the mission to "Make Study and Work More Joyful and Effective", the company embraces a broad, award-winning product portfolio and strong distribution network in China and internationally. The company's products span standard office supplies such as pens, paper, and folders, to ancillary products such as shredders, power cords, and white boards.

M&G has maintained its steady double-digit revenue growth rate in the last decade. M&G became a listed company on Shanghai Stock Exchange from Jan. 27th, 2015. Every year, M&G Stationery invests around 100 million RMB into R&D, the company has more than 900 Intellectual Properties.

M&G had been recognized as one of the Chinese Brand for the 2021&2022 Year and ranked No. 1 in the Stationery Category by World Brand Lab.

With products available in over 50 countries and regions, M&G has partners all over the world. M&G has acquired and invested in several international brands to expand its brand & product portfolios, including the Norwegian backpack brand Beckmann and the Italian children's painting & art enlightenment brand CARIOCA.

In 2022, M&G released its first sustainability strategy with the vision of "Writing a Sustainable Business Future". It practices high-quality, sustainable development with continuous efforts in developing sustainable products, response to climate change, sustainable supply chain, and empowering employees and communities, showing the world its high sense of responsibility as a Chinese brand.

