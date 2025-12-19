Chinese Wuxia Game Shines on the Global Stage as CreateAI Wins Pinnacle Award Platinum

Open-world RPG "Heroes of Jin Yong" Named Category Benchmark, Capping CreateAI's 2025 Global Expansion Strategy

SAN DIEGO and BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CreateAI (OTCMKTS: TSPH) ("CreateAI" or the "Company"), today announced that its upcoming open-world RPG, Heroes of Jin Yong, has won the Platinum award in the "Technology – Gaming, AR/VR & Creative Tech" category at the 2025 Pinnacle Awards.

Recognized for its rare top-tier IP foundation, cutting-edge large-scale production pipeline, and innovative interpretation of Wuxia culture, Heroes of Jin Yong stood out as the sole Platinum winner in its category. The honor highlights growing global recognition of the creative potential of Chinese Wuxia in the AAA gaming space.

Built in Unreal Engine 5 and supported by the Company's industry-leading in-house motion capture studio, the game aims to authentically bring Jin Yong's literary universe to life, faithfully recreating iconic characters from 15 classic Wuxia novels and more than 120 signature locations in an expansive 960-square-kilometer open world. With high player freedom, diverse gameplay systems, and rich side storytelling, the title is designed to deliver a truly cinematic and deeply immersive Wuxia experience. Development is progressing on schedule, with major updates planned for early 2026.

"We are honored to shine a spotlight on these agents of change whose dedication embodies the true purpose of technological progress," said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. "Heroes of Jin Yong leverages new technologies and fresh perspectives to reinterpret Jin Yong's Wuxia universe for a new era."

"The heroic ideals in Jin Yong's stories are universal, and Chinese traditional culture offers deep narrative richness and a uniquely compelling charm," said Cheng Lu, President and CEO of CreateAI. "We are committed to bringing Chinese culture to audiences worldwide and will continue to combine craftsmanship and technology to propel Chinese IP and storytelling onto the global stage."

Heroes of Jin Yong is positioned as a major, high-investment strategic project for CreateAI and, together with the global IP The Three-Body Problem, forms the core of the Company's content portfolio.

Backed by exclusive access to top-tier IP and continuous technological innovation enabled by Animon, the world's first anime-specific AI video generation platform, CreateAI is expanding the global reach of Chinese digital entertainment.

About CreateAI

CreateAI is a global applied artificial intelligence company with offices in the US, China, and Japan. The Company is developing leading AI technology for a number of end-use applications and pioneering the future of digital entertainment content production, seamlessly blending cutting-edge generative AI technology with the creativity of world-class talent. Our mission is to redefine the boundaries of what's possible in digital storytelling by developing immersive, captivating, and visually stunning experiences that resonate with audiences on a global scale.

