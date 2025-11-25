CreateAI Declares Special Cash Distribution

Estimated aggregate cash dividend of $132.8 million or $0.55 per share

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CreateAI Holdings ("CreateAI" or the "Company") (OTC: TSPH), a global leader in applied artificial intelligence, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared a special cash distribution (the "Cash Distribution"). The Cash Distribution will be an estimated aggregate of $132.8 million, or $0.55 per common share, payable in cash to the stockholders of record as of November 26, 2025. The per share dividend is based on 241,472,034 shares of CreateAI's Class A and Class B common stock outstanding as of November 17, 2025. The payment date in respect of the Cash Dividend is scheduled for December 12, 2025.

In making its determination, the Board concluded that a one-time return of capital is in the best interests of its stockholders and maintains the Company's ability to execute its long-term strategy.

CreateAI does not have, and does not expect to have, current or accumulated earnings and profits as described in Section 312 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Accordingly, the Cash Distribution is expected to be characterized as a return of capital and reported as a non-dividend distribution.

About CreateAI

CreateAI is a global applied artificial intelligence company with offices in the US, China, and Japan. The Company is developing leading AI technology for a number of end-use applications and pioneering the future of digital entertainment content production, seamlessly blending cutting-edge generative AI technology with the creativity of world-class talent. Our mission is to redefine the boundaries of what's possible in digital storytelling by developing immersive, captivating, and visually stunning experiences that resonate with audiences on a global scale.

CreateAI Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

