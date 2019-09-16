CHINT Gives Attendees the Chance to Operate a Factory of the Future at CITIE

The event was held in the International Convention & Exhibition Center in Wenzhou and featured 12 themed sections showcasing the growing interconnected world of energy supply and cutting-edge technology. Contributing to the conference, CHINT displayed various smart products and digital models from energy, automation, manufacturing and city management sectors. Visitors got an in-depth look at how new energy sources and next-gen electric grids, industrial parks, manufacturing and utilities become linked via one central CHINT system. Within the system, which was also the highlight of CHINT's display, on display were innovation in Energy Internet of Things and Industry Internet of Things developed by CHINT.

"We are very excited to demonstrate CHINT products at CITIE. By inviting visitors to operate and interact with our system, we hope to create a unique and immersive experience," said Nan Cunhui, chairman of CHINT Group.

Smart new energy

CHINT supplies PV products and services adopted around the world. In the exhibiting area, visitors saw and learned details on the company's custom-made PV projects implemented across the globe, bought to life through 3-D modeling, live-streaming and real-time operational data.

Smart power supply

Visitors could explore CHINT's innovative energy solutions in energy automation, monitoring and power distribution. They could also board a digital scale model that will whisk visitors along a digital track filled with futuristic solutions, including state-of-the-art train stations, power stations, and commercial and residential buildings created for an interconnected world.

Smart manufacturing

For the first time, guests were able to observe CHINT's plant and manufacturing services, which included an interactive model of a factory floor. Operated by a digital monitor platform, visitors could manually control the plant. Those who can successfully manage the process can take home their very own manufactured product, which they can watch "roll-off" the production line.

About CHINT

CHINT is a world-famous smart energy solution provider. To comply with the trend of integrated development of modern energy, intelligent manufacturing and digital technology, CHINT has adopted the One Cloud & Two Nets as business strategy, focusing on energy system of supply, storage, transmission, allotment and consumption. With developing into a platform enterprise, CHINT provides a package of energy solutions for public institutions, industrial & commercial users and terminal users, by building a regional smart energy operation ecosphere.

