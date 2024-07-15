Chintai Launches Innovative Net Zero-X Exchange, Bridging Sustainable Investments and Global Projects with Tokenisation

Chintai's blockchain technology enables Net Zero-X to connect institutional and accredited investors with verified climate tech projects, offering visibility and investment opportunities in net zero solutions.

The white-label solution enables Net Zero-X Exchange to offer security tokens related to climate tech projects from around the world.

The exchange aims to add up to 60 additional sustainability projects seeking funding within its first year.

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chintai, a leading Singapore-based blockchain technology company, is powering the newly launched Net Zero-X exchange. Designed for institutional and accredited investors, Net Zero-X facilitates the discovery and support of vetted green, clean, and climate tech projects, ensuring safe and secure investments through Chintai's advanced blockchain platform.

Net Zero-X's platform leverages Chintai blockchain technology, which holds two licenses from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The platform ensures full transparency and secures investments, fostering greater investor confidence through immutable and verifiable records of all transactions. This collaboration allows Net Zero-X to save valuable development time and facilitate early-stage critical capital deployment to projects.

David Packham, Founder and CEO of Chintai. "At Chintai, we leverage blockchain to empower companies to secure funding and investments in emerging sectors like Net Zero-X in the cleantech and sustainability space.". He added, "We also shortened the time-to-market for our client, allowing the NetZero-X team to focus on their core competencies while we take care of the technology for them".

The Chintai platform provides a solid foundation for Net Zero-X, paving the way for a new era of sustainable finance. By utilising Chintai's blockchain solutions, Net Zero-X guarantees that all investments are safe, secure, and transparent, increasing investor confidence and driving more capital into vital climate tech projects.

"The sustainable investment sector faces a matchmaking challenge, hindering global efforts to combat climate change. Trillions of dollars in private investments are available for profitable sustainability projects, but many cleantech initiatives struggle to connect with relevant investors," said Glenn Davies, Co-Founder of Net Zero-X. "Our exchange bridges this gap by allowing project owners to present their solutions on a regulated platform, providing investors with a single point of outreach to find verified sustainable projects worldwide."

Net Zero-X's launch features its flagship project: the world's first 'Drive-In Waste Disposal & Energy Recovery Hub' in the UK. This initiative aims to divert waste from conventional landfill sites to an advanced facility, reducing carbon emissions and environmental impact while maximising resource recovery.

The exchange has identified 60 sustainability projects seeking investment and plans to onboard many more, driving capital mobilisation for a sustainable future. Net Zero-X aims to onboard 500 projects within the next five years, facilitating the deployment of over USD 10 billion in impact capital over the next decade and positioning it as a leading platform for sustainable finance globally.

About Chintai

Chintai is a leading one-stop solution for modernising capital markets. Regulated and licenced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore , the Chintai platform uses blockchain technology to enable traditional finance and innovative companies to harness the power of digital assets. Gain access to a robust automated compliance engine with an end-to-end white labelling solution. The product suite includes all features and functionalities to streamline business operations and create a competitive advantage for enterprises. This includes dynamic security token issuance, high-performance secondary trading and automated compliance infrastructure for regulated digital assets. The strategic aim is to bridge the gap between businesses and compliant blockchain technology with a Blockchain Platform-as-a-Service (BPaaS) model.

chintai.io - Leading businesses into the regulated digital assets frontier

Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Capital Markets Services licensee for dealing in capital markets products and a Recognised Market Operator.

About Net Zero-X

Net Zero-X is a pioneering platform dedicated to bridging the gap between sustainable projects and the capital needed to achieve global Net Zero targets. Our mission is to connect accredited investors with verified climate tech and clean tech initiatives, providing visibility and investment opportunities that drive meaningful environmental impact. As the world's first sustainability exchange, Net Zero-X is committed to mobilising substantial financial resources to support innovative projects focused on energy transition, carbon reduction, and sustainable infrastructure. Our platform facilitates the seamless onboarding of projects, offering comprehensive support and a secure environment for both project owners and investors. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a robust network of partners, Net Zero-X aims to transform the landscape of sustainable finance. https://netzero-x.com/

Media Enquiries

Wong Kok Hoe

Chief Growth Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Chintai