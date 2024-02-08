Chintai Nexus launches All-In-One Real World Asset Platform

Chintai Nexus enables businesses to issue, trade and manage compliant real world assets on-chain

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chintai Group has launched an all-in-one real world asset tokenization platform called Chintai Nexus. The application supports the full trade life cycle of real world digital assets, such as carbon credits, utility tokens, collectables and alternative assets. Each digital asset is configured to meet the unique business objectives of issuers, while maintaining compliance in a rapidly evolving industry and regulatory environment.

Nexus bridges decentralized finance with traditional finance in an all-in-one product suite.

Nexus leverages the same compliance engine of its sister company Chintai, which is licensed and regulated in Singapore, with elements of decentralized finance (DeFi). This includes automated marketing making, account recovery, email login with 2FA, the native Nexus utility token called CHEX and inter-blockchain connectivity to major networks such as Ethereum, Solana and Avalanche.

After announcing a recent round of equity financing in November 2023, Chintai kicked off 2024 with launching the DNZ carbon exchange and opening its platform for user onboarding ahead of asset owners issuing the first deals to the wider Nexus community.

David Packham, Founder and CEO of Chintai Nexus, underscored the platform's dedication to entrepreneurs and responsible innovation, stating, "Chintai Nexus is crafted for entrepreneurs by entrepreneurs. Recognizing the challenges faced by a new generation of businesses, we are committed to supporting companies in adopting blockchain technology with full confidence."

Packham continued, "Our overarching objective is to leverage the potential of decentralized finance within a world-class compliance framework, ensuring the responsible creation and deployment of real world digital assets."

Chintai Nexus is actively onboarding users through its platform at chintainexus.com

In anticipation of issuers using the platform in the first quarter of 2024, Nexus is opening the doors for user onboarding starting January 31st, 2024. Each user that completes KYC in February 2024 will be rewarded with $25 USD in CHEX. See the terms and conditions for more information.

About Chintai Nexus:

Chintai Nexus offers a comprehensive solution for responsible digital assets and utility tokens. The Chintai Nexus platform seamlessly connects decentralized finance and traditional finance through compliant blockchain technology. Operating on a Blockchain Platform-as-a-Service (BPaaS) model empowers businesses with access to a full suite of on-chain features and functionalities. The solution also enables businesses to leverage the full potential of blockchain technology and an end-to-end white-labeling solution. It facilitates dynamic utility token issuance, high-performance secondary trading, a marketplace, and an automated compliance infrastructure designed for diverse emerging digital assets.

