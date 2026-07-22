Chip City Promotes Nicolas "Nico" Gabriel Baizan de Aldecoa to President

Fast-growing cookie brand, a portfolio company of Enlightened Hospitality Investments, elevates leader from within

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chip City Cookies, the beloved specialty cookie bakery brand and portfolio company of Enlightened Hospitality Investments (EHI), today announced the promotion of Nicolas "Nico" Gabriel Baizan de Aldecoa to President. Nico, who joined the company in August 2025 as Senior Director of Retail Operations, will help lead the company's next phase of growth, with a focus on strengthening revenue performance and profitability across its 39 locations.

Since stepping in as CEO, Fred LeFranc recognized Nico's talent, hard work, and dedication to the organization.

"Over the past year I have watched Nico learn this business down to the bricks it is built upon," said LeFranc. "He earned the trust of the people doing the work, and he showed a willingness to be coached that is rare at any level. We did not go find a leader. We grew one, and I am proud to work beside him."

Nico brings business experience that began in his family's enterprises in restaurants and manufacturing. His career includes time working with renowned chef José Andrés and culinary leadership roles at concepts in New York and Chicago.

"People come back to Chip City for one reason: it delivers, every time. That's not an accident — it's the standard we hold ourselves to, and it's the standard I plan to keep raising," said Nico. "This team, in partnership with EHI, has built something real here and now it's on all of us to continue raising the bar. I'm looking forward to what's next."

"Watching Nico this past year, what stands out is his passion for this industry and his genuine enthusiasm for the brand," said Paulina Orillac, Vice President at EHI and Board Member at Chip City. "The team feels it, and our guests will too."

About Chip City

Founded nine years ago in Astoria, Queens, Chip City Cookies has grown to 39 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Texas, and Virginia. The company is a portfolio company of Enlightened Hospitality Investments, the growth equity fund founded by Danny Meyer, founder of Union Square Hospitality Group. Learn more about EHI at ehifund.com.

Media Contact

Leah Nebbett

Director of Marketing, Chip City Cookies

[email protected]

(347) 753-4198

SOURCE Chip City Cookies