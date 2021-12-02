Chipolo doo, Innova Technology LLC, Kaltio Technologies Oy, LugLoc, Mars Inc., to Emerge as Key Smart Tracker Market Players - A Technavio Exclusive Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled "Smart Tracker Market by Technology (Bluetooth, cellular technology, and GPS), Application (consumer products, pets, and luggage), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", published by Technavio forecasts the market potential to grow by USD 372.03 million, at a CAGR of 8.22% from 2020 to 2025.

To unlock more insights on CAGR or YOY growth, Read our FREE Sample Report