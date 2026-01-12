CHIPOTLE ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITIONS

CHIPOTLE EXECUTIVE ILENE ESKENAZI APPOINTED CHIEF LEGAL AND HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

STEPHANIE PERDUE, VICE PRESIDENT OF BRAND MARKETING, APPOINTED INTERIM CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2025 GUIDANCE

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced that Ilene Eskenazi, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), has been appointed Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer. Ms. Eskenazi succeeds Roger Theodoredis who has transitioned out of his role of Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel. In addition, Stephanie Perdue, Vice President of Brand Marketing, will serve as Interim Chief Marketing Officer, succeeding Chris Brandt who has transitioned out of his role of President, Chief Brand Officer. These changes are effective immediately, and Mr. Theodoredis and Mr. Brandt will remain with the Company in advisory roles for a limited period to assist with the transition.

The Company has initiated an internal and external search to identify a new CMO with the assistance of a leading executive search firm.

Ms. Eskenazi is an accomplished chief legal and human resources executive with extensive experience overseeing a broad range of legal and compliance matters, as well as talent management, and compensation and benefits. Prior to joining Chipotle in 2023 as CHRO, she held joint roles at leading consumer products companies, including Petco Health and Wellness Company, Boardriders, Inc. (previously Quiksilver, Inc.), and Red Bull North America, Inc. She previously served as a corporate attorney at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

"Ilene is a valued member of our executive leadership team, and her perspective has been instrumental over the years," said Scott Boatwright, Chipotle's Chief Executive Officer. "I look forward to continuing to collaborate with Ilene and our exceptional team as we hire top talent and invest in our people to deliver on our growth strategy and take Chipotle to the next level."

Boatwright added, "Chipotle has a deep bench of marketing talent, and we are fortunate to have Stephanie take on the interim role overseeing our strategic marketing initiatives, customer engagement and incredible brand loyalty as we conduct a comprehensive search for our next CMO.

"I would like to thank Roger and Chris for their leadership and many contributions throughout their time at Chipotle. Roger has been a trusted advisor to our leadership team and Board of Directors, while Chris has been instrumental in helping Chipotle become a purpose-driven lifestyle brand, making it more visible, accessible and culturally relevant with consumers.

Boatwright concluded, "As we move forward, our focus remains on the disciplined execution of our core strategies. We are reaffirming our full-year 2025 financial guidance that was issued in October and remain confident in our 2026 strategic plan. We will have more to share on our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 earnings call on February 3, 2026."

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,900 restaurants as of September 30, 2025 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit CHIPOTLE.COM.

