CHIPOTLE CELEBRATES TOP AMERICAN ATHLETES WITH NEW LIMITED-TIME MENU ITEMS AND GOLD FOIL-WRAPPED BURRITOS

U.S. hockey players Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk, Hilary Knight and Taylor Heise, along with snowboarder Red Gerard, will have their go-to entrees featured on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com as limited-time menu items starting today

Chipotle has launched new episodes of its "Unwrapped" series, featuring behind-the-scenes content with each superfan athlete

For a limited time beginning February 6, the brand will serve gold-foil-wrapped burritos at all restaurants in the U.S.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is teaming up with five American athletes to launch new digital menu items as well as new episodes of its popular "Unwrapped" video series. The brand will also bring back its signature gold foil across the U.S. starting February 6, available while supplies last.

U.S. hockey players Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk, Hilary Knight and Taylor Heise, along with snowboarder Red Gerard, will have their go-to entrees featured on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com as limited-time menu items starting today For a limited time beginning February 6, Chipotle will serve gold-foil-wrapped burritos at all restaurants in the U.S.

Introducing Team Chipotle 2026

Chipotle will feature go-to orders from five of America's top athletes as digital menu items on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time. Starting today, fans can fuel up like their favorite competitors. The new menu items include:

The Matthew Tkachuk Bowl

Burrito bowl with double chicken, light brown rice, light tomatillo-red chili salsa, light sour cream and lettuce (67 grams of protein)

The Brady Tkachuk Bowl

Burrito Bowl with half chicken, half steak, white rice and roasted chili-corn salsa (60 grams of protein)

The Hilary Knight Burrito

Burrito with white rice, pinto beans, fresh tomato salsa, cheese and guac (28 grams of protein)

The Taylor Heise Tacos

An order of three tacos with soft flour tortillas, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, cheese and lettuce (50 grams of protein)

The Red Gerard Bowl

Burrito bowl with chicken, extra white rice, tomatillo-red chili salsa, cheese, sour cream and lettuce (48 grams of protein)

Chipotle's Real Food for Real Athletes platform focuses on helping athletes across all levels perform their best by providing nutrition through real food and fresh ingredients.

"While the path to greatness is different for each of these star athletes, Chipotle is consistently part of their training regimen, providing easy access to real ingredients and high protein options," said Stephanie Perdue, Interim Chief Marketing Officer. "We are honoring Team Chipotle by bringing back gold foil and extending this moment of celebration to fans across the U.S."

Unwrapped: Team Chipotle's Journey to the Top

As part of Chipotle's "Unwrapped" series, each superfan athlete discussed how they reached the pinnacle of their sport.

Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpFVwHo1-2U

Hilary Knight – https://www.instagram.com/reels/DTQzF-qElFe/

Taylor Heise – https://www.instagram.com/reels/DTQjkzaDyOj/

Red Gerard – https://www.instagram.com/p/DTQXc4BCbeP/?hl=en

Team Chipotle also features professional golfers Max Homa and Maverick McNealy and #1 U.S. tennis player Taylor Fritz.

All Chipotle "Unwrapped" videos can be viewed at https://teamchipotle.chipotle.com/.

The Return of Gold Foil

Starting February 6, Chipotle will serve gold-foil-wrapped burritos at U.S. locations for all in-restaurant and digital orders while supplies last.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,900 restaurants as of September 30, 2025 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit CHIPOTLE.COM.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill