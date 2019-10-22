Chipotle Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third quarter highlights, year over year:

Revenue increased 14.6% to $1.4 billion

Comparable restaurant sales increased 11.0%, net of 10 bps from loyalty deferral, and included nearly 7.5% of comparable restaurant transactions growth

Digital sales grew 87.9% and accounted for 18.3% of sales for the quarter

Restaurant level operating margin was 20.8%, an increase of 210 basis points

Diluted earnings per share was $3.47 , net of a $0.35 after-tax impact from expenses related to restaurant asset impairment, corporate restructuring, and certain other costs, a 155.1% increase from $1.36 . Adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding these charges was $3.82 , a 76.9% increase from $2.16 . 1

1 Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to GAAP measures and further information are set forth in the table at the end of this press release.

"We're pleased with our overall results in the quarter, which reflects further progress on our key strategic initiatives to provide a great guest experience and position Chipotle to deliver above industry growth for many years to come," said Brian Niccol, Chief Executive Officer. "These strong results reinforce that running great restaurants with a purpose of cultivating a better world is a compelling proposition."

Results for the three months ended September 30, 2019:

Revenue in the third quarter increased to $1.4 billion, an increase of 14.6% compared with the same quarter a year ago. The increase was driven by an 11.0% increase in comparable restaurant sales, net of a 10 basis points as a result of deferred revenue from our Chipotle Rewards loyalty program. Comparable restaurant sales improved due to a nearly 7.5% increase in comparable restaurant transactions and a 3.5% increase in the average check, which includes a benefit from menu price increases that were implemented during 2018.

We opened 25 new restaurants during the quarter including one relocation, and closed one restaurant, bringing the total restaurant count to 2,546. Based on the early success of Chipotlanes, we shifted our real estate strategy to seek more sites that can accommodate a Chipotlane. As a result, of the more than 80 restaurants currently under construction, about half of them will have a Chipotlane, which will result in a total of about 60 Chipotlanes by the end of 2019. Given the longer construction timeline associated with Chipotlanes, some of the new openings are likely to shift from Q4 into early 2020, so we expect our total openings for 2019 to fall at or slightly below the low end of our FY 2019 range of 140 to 155 openings. For 2020, we anticipate opening 150 – 165 new restaurants, with more than half including a Chipotlane.

Food, beverage and packaging costs were 33.2% of revenue, a decrease of 20 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to menu price increases nationwide at the end of 2018, partially offset by higher costs of several ingredients.

Restaurant level operating margin was 20.8%, an increase from 18.7% in the third quarter of 2018. The improvement was driven primarily by leverage from the comparable restaurant sales increase, partially offset by wage inflation at the crew level, higher costs of several ingredients, and increased delivery expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $115.1 million on a GAAP basis, or $104.8 million on a non-GAAP basis, excluding $7.6 million for settlements of several distinct legal matters and $2.7 million related to transformation expenses. GAAP and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2019 also include underlying general and administrative expenses totaling $72.0 million, $25.1 million related to non-cash stock compensation, $4.8 million related to higher bonus accruals from our strong operating performance and payroll taxes on stock option exercises, and $2.9 million related to other expenses, including our upcoming All Manager Conference.

The effective income tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2019, was 17.9%, a decrease from 36.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to excess tax benefits for stock-based compensation, a reduction in non-deductible employee meals, changes in tax position due to legislative guidance, and a non-recurring prior year tax expense attributable to tax reform in the comparable period.

Net income was $98.6 million, or $3.47 per diluted share, an increase from $38.2 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of restaurant closure costs, corporate restructuring, agreements to settle several legal matters, and certain other costs, adjusted net income was $108.3 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $3.82.

Outlook

For 2019, management is anticipating the following:

Being at the top end of our prior high single digit comparable restaurant sales growth guidance

Being at or slightly below our prior guidance of 140 to 155 new restaurant openings

An estimated underlying effective Q4 tax rate in the range of 26% to 29%, before the impact of any stock option exercises

For 2020, management is anticipating the following:

150 to 165 new restaurant openings

Definitions

The following definitions apply to these terms as used throughout this release:

Comparable restaurant sales, or sales comps, and comparable restaurant transactions, represent the change in period-over-period sales or transactions for restaurants in operation for at least 13 full calendar months.

represent the change in period-over-period sales or transactions for restaurants in operation for at least 13 full calendar months. Average restaurant sales refers to the average trailing 12-month sales for restaurants in operation for at least 12 full calendar months.

refers to the average trailing 12-month sales for restaurants in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Restaurant level operating margin represents total revenue less direct restaurant operating costs, expressed as a percent of total revenue.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had approximately 2,500 restaurants as of September 30, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 80,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements under the heading "Outlook" about our expected comparable restaurant sales, effective tax rate and estimated number of new restaurant openings in 2019 and 2020, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We use words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "should", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "project", "target", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions, to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date any such statements are made and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements, including but not limited to the following: the uncertainty of our ability to achieve expected levels of comparable restaurant sales due to factors such as changes in consumers' perceptions of our brand, including as a result of actual or rumored food-borne illness incidents or other negative publicity, the impact of competition, including from sources outside the restaurant industry, decreased overall consumer spending, or the inability to increase menu prices or realize the benefits of menu price increases; the risk of food-borne illnesses and other health concerns about our food or dining out generally; risks associated with our increased focus on our digital business, delivery orders and catering, including our inability to continue to grow these business lines and risks arising from our reliance on third parties to fulfill delivery orders; factors that could affect our ability to achieve our planned expansion, such as the availability of suitable new restaurant sites and our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; the performance of new restaurants and their impact on existing restaurant sales; the potential for increased labor costs or difficulty training and retaining qualified employees, including as a result of market pressures, enhanced food safety procedures in our restaurants, or new regulatory requirements; increases in the cost of food ingredients and other key supplies or higher food costs due to changes in supply chain protocols or new or increased export duties, tariffs or trade restrictions; risks related to our marketing and advertising strategies, which may not be successful and may expose us to liabilities; risks relating to our expansion into new markets, including outside the U.S., or non-traditional restaurant sites; the impact of federal, state or local government regulations relating to our employees, our restaurant design, or the sale of food or alcoholic beverages; risks associated with our Food With Integrity philosophy, including supply shortages and potential liabilities from advertising claims and other marketing activities related to this philosophy; privacy and cyber security risks associated with our acceptance of electronic payments or electronic storage and processing of confidential customer or employee information; risks relating to litigation, including possible governmental actions related to food-borne illness incidents, as well as class action litigation regarding employment laws, advertising claims or other matters; risks relating to the impact of social media, including the rapid proliferation of information about our restaurants or brand that may be unfavorable; risks regarding our ability to protect our brand and reputation; risks associated with our reliance on certain information technology systems; risks associated with our dependence on key personnel; and other risk factors described from time to time in our SEC reports, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, all of which are available on the investor relations page of our website at ir.Chipotle.com.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended September 30,

2019

2018 Revenue $ 1,403,697

100.0 %

$ 1,225,007

100.0 % Restaurant operating costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below):





















Food, beverage and packaging

466,496

33.2





409,213

33.4

Labor

373,645

26.6





332,865

27.2

Occupancy

91,409

6.5





86,691

7.1

Other operating costs

180,259

12.8





167,488

13.7

General and administrative expenses

115,070

8.2





109,524

8.9

Depreciation and amortization

52,206

3.7





52,654

4.3

Pre-opening costs

3,064

0.2





2,127

0.2

Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals

5,927

0.4





6,454

0.5

Total operating expenses

1,288,076

91.8





1,167,016

95.3

Income from operations

115,621

8.2





57,991

4.7

Interest and other income, net

4,411

0.3





2,493

0.2

Income before income taxes

120,032

8.6





60,484

4.9

Provision for income taxes

(21,450)

(1.5)





(22,280)

(1.8)

Net income $ 98,582

7.0 %

$ 38,204

3.1 % Earnings per share:





















Basic $ 3.55







$ 1.37





Diluted $ 3.47







$ 1.36





Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

27,775









27,802





Diluted

28,388









28,017







Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018 Revenue $ 4,146,145

100.0 %

$ 3,639,924

100.0 % Restaurant operating costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below):





















Food, beverage and packaging

1,371,147

33.1





1,194,224

32.8

Labor

1,090,540

26.3





993,570

27.3

Occupancy

270,102

6.5





258,719

7.1

Other operating costs

548,311

13.2





490,728

13.5

General and administrative expenses

339,136

8.2





271,740

7.5

Depreciation and amortization

157,629

3.8





148,762

4.1

Pre-opening costs

6,122

0.1





6,790

0.2

Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals

17,356

0.4





56,635

1.6

Total operating expenses

3,800,343

91.7





3,421,168

94.0

Income from operations

345,802

8.3





218,756

6.0

Interest and other income, net

11,487

0.3





6,210

0.2

Income before income taxes

357,289

8.6





224,966

6.2

Provision for income taxes

(79,547)

(1.9)





(80,432)

(2.2)

Net income $ 277,742

6.7 %

$ 144,534

4.0 % Earnings per share:





















Basic $ 10.02







$ 5.19





Diluted $ 9.83







$ 5.17





Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

27,730









27,844





Diluted

28,268









27,967







Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (in thousands, except per share data)



September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

(unaudited)



Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 386,565

$ 249,953 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $81 and $0 as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

49,489



62,312 Inventory

23,871



21,555 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

62,211



54,129 Income tax receivable

3,824



- Investments

428,796



426,845 Total current assets

954,756



814,794 Leasehold improvements, property and equipment, net

1,425,446



1,379,254 Restricted cash

28,697



30,199 Operating lease assets

2,479,464



- Deferred income tax assets

9,634



- Other assets

18,001



19,332 Goodwill

21,939



21,939 Total assets $ 4,937,937

$ 2,265,518 Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 118,483

$ 113,071 Accrued payroll and benefits

145,766



113,467 Accrued liabilities

141,159



147,849 Unearned revenue

61,809



70,474 Current operating lease liabilities

166,802



- Income tax payable

-



5,129 Total current liabilities

634,019



449,990 Deferred rent

-



330,985 Long-term operating lease liabilities

2,642,737



- Deferred income tax liabilities

-



11,566 Other liabilities

38,734



31,638 Total liabilities

3,315,490



824,179 Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000 shares authorized, no shares issued as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

-



- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 230,000 shares authorized, 36,320 and 35,973 shares issued as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

363



360 Additional paid-in capital

1,439,811



1,374,154 Treasury stock, at cost, 8,519 and 8,276 common shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

(2,660,872)



(2,500,556) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,887)



(6,236) Retained earnings

2,849,032



2,573,617 Total shareholders' equity

1,622,447



1,441,339 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,937,937

$ 2,265,518

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands)



Nine months ended

September 30,

2019

2018 Operating activities









Net income $ 277,742

$ 144,534 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

157,629



148,762 Amortization of operating lease assets

117,622



- Deferred income tax (benefit) provision

(15,146)



26,424 Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals

10,216



56,635 Bad debt allowance

85



116 Stock-based compensation expense

65,657



48,219 Other

(3,044)



(1,933) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

19,039



13,442 Inventory

(2,312)



1,562 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(17,514)



(5,041) Other assets

2,864



1,500 Accounts payable

(4,162)



18,183 Accrued payroll and benefits

30,471



45,146 Accrued liabilities

25,552



13,463 Unearned revenue

(8,665)



(20,517) Income tax payable/receivable

(8,985)



(12,366) Deferred rent

-



17,096 Operating lease liabilities

(112,478)



- Other long-term liabilities

472



(2,728) Net cash provided by operating activities

535,043



492,497 Investing activities









Purchases of leasehold improvements, property and equipment

(237,965)



(209,999) Purchases of investments

(328,107)



(297,217) Maturities of investments

328,448



295,000 Net cash used in investing activities

(237,624)



(212,216) Financing activities









Acquisition of treasury stock

(151,621)



(116,401) Tax withholding on share-based compensation awards

(10,420)



(4,627) Stock plan transactions and other financing activities

(665)



(150) Net cash used in financing activities

(162,706)



(121,178) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

397



(665) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

135,110



158,438 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

280,152



214,170 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 415,262

$ 372,608 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information









Income taxes paid $ 103,439

$ 66,091 Purchases of leasehold improvements, property, and equipment accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 40,250

$ 31,063 Acquisition of treasury stock accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 748

$ 600

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Supplemental Financial and Other Data (dollars in thousands)





For the three months ended



Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,



2019

2019

2019

2018

2018 Number of restaurants opened



25



20



15



40



28 Restaurant closures



(1)



(1)



(2)



(8)



(32) Restaurant relocations



(1)



-



-



(4)



- Number of restaurants at end of period



2,546



2,523



2,504



2,491



2,463 Average restaurant sales

$ 2,154

$ 2,099

$ 2,048

$ 2,004

$ 1,980 Comparable restaurant sales increase



11.0%



10.0%



9.9%



6.1%



4.4%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

The following provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures presented in the text above to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted net income is net income excluding restaurant asset impairment, corporate restructuring, distinct legal proceedings, and certain other costs. Adjusted general and administrative expense is general and administrative expense excluding distinct legal proceedings and transformation expenses. We present these non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate meaningful evaluation of our operating performance across periods. These adjustments are intended to provide greater transparency of underlying performance and to allow investors to evaluate our business on the same basis as our management, which uses these non-GAAP measures in evaluating the company's performance. Our adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted general and administrative expenses measures may not be comparable to other companies' adjusted measures. These adjustments are not necessarily indicative of what our actual financial performance would have been during the periods presented and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, our results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further details regarding these adjustments are included in the tables below.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share













Three months ended

September 30,

2019

2018 Net income $ 98,582

$ 38,204 Non-GAAP adjustments:









Restaurant closure costs:









Operating lease asset impairment and other restaurant closure costs(1)

182



4,656 Accelerated depreciation(2)

-



437 Duplicate rent expense(3)

214



- Corporate Restructuring:









Operating lease asset impairment and other office closure costs(4)

-



(1,076) Accelerated depreciation(2)

-



5,543 Duplicate rent expense(3)

942



953 Employee related restructuring costs(5)

1,515



14,882 Legal Proceedings(6)

7,550



- Other Adjustments(7)

2,110



644 Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 12,513

$ 26,039 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(2,791)



(3,590) After tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments $ 9,722

$ 22,449 Adjusted net income $ 108,304

$ 60,653











Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

28,388



28,017 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.47

$ 1.36 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 3.82

$ 2.16



(1) Operating lease asset impairment charges, and other closure expenses for restaurant closures announced in June 2018 due to underperformance. (2) Accelerated depreciation for restaurant and office closures announced in June 2018 due to underperformance and the corporate restructuring. (3) Duplicate rent expense for the corporate headquarter relocation and office consolidation announced in May 2018 and for closed restaurants. (4) Operating lease asset impairment charges and other closure expenses for the corporate headquarter relocation and office consolidation announced in May 2018. (5) Costs for employee severance, stock modifications, transition expenses, recruitment, relocation costs, third party and other employee-related costs. (6) For the three months ended September 30, 2019, charges relate to settlements for several distinct legal matters. These amounts are expected to exceed typical costs for these types of legal proceedings. (7) For the three months ended September 30, 2019, consists of an asset impairment charge related to our jet.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30, 2019 General and administrative expenses $ 115.1 Non-GAAP adjustments:



Legal Proceedings(1)

(7.6) Transformation expenses(2)

(2.7) Total non-GAAP adjustments $ (10.3) Adjusted general and administrative expenses $ 104.8



(1) Charges relate to settlements for several distinct legal matters. These amounts are expected to exceed typical costs for these types of legal proceedings. (2) Transformation expenses include duplicate rent expense of $1,156 and employee related restructuring costs of $1,515 for office and restaurant closures announced in June 2018 due to the corporate restructuring and underperformance.

