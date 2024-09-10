CHIPOTLE BRINGS BACK SMOKED BRISKET IN THE U.S. AND CANADA

Chipotle's Mexican-inspired, tender Smoked Brisket returns to the menu after three years.

Fans can experience Smoked Brisket with a $0 delivery fee offer* for a limited time.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced Smoked Brisket is back on the grill at participating restaurants in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time. Smoked Brisket has remained a top requested menu item for Chipotle to bring back among fans on social media since it was first introduced three years ago.

"We are listening to our guests and bringing this fan-favorite menu innovation out of the vault after three years," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. "This premium protein is sure to delight guests looking to taste the difference of brisket prepared the Chipotle way."

For guests trying Smoked Brisket for the first time, Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President of Culinary, recommends a Smoked Brisket Burrito Bowl with white rice, black beans, fresh tomato salsa and cheese.

Sourced, Seasoned, Smoked, Seared, Spiced, and Sauced

Chipotle's Smoked Brisket is not a standard brisket experience. Classic culinary techniques are leveraged to develop rich layers of flavor that pair perfectly with the brand's real, fresh ingredients. Made with Responsibly Raised® beef, the menu innovation is seared on the plancha and seasoned with spices, including smoked serrano chili pepper and chipotle chili pepper. The protein is hand-chopped into tender, juicy bites and finished in a savory brisket sauce made with smoky chili peppers. Prepared in small batches throughout the day for freshness, Smoked Brisket is a whole new way for fans to experience their go-to order at Chipotle.

For video assets of Smoked Brisket, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJwQ3fvhVx8.

$0 Delivery Fee Offer

Chipotle will offer a $0 delivery fee offer on all Smoked Brisket orders placed through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca from Thursday, September 12 through Sunday, September 29 in the U.S. and Canada.

*$0 Delivery Fee Legal Terms

Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service fees applied at checkout as well, except on orders from California locations. Available September 12 through 29, 2024 only, within Chipotle's delivery areas from participating U.S. and Canada locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Order must include at least one entrée with Smoked Brisket to qualify. Minimum order $10 USD/ $12 CAD maximum order $200 USD/ $200 CAD, each excluding tax and fees. Deliveries and redemptions are subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only on Chipotle websites or the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,500 restaurants as of June 30, 2024, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Kuwait and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2024 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 120,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit www.chipotle.com.

