CHIPOTLE BURRITOS GO GREEN IN AUGUSTA, GA TO KICK-OFF GOLF'S BIGGEST TOURNAMENT

Starting today through Sunday, April 14 , Chipotle's restaurant in Augusta, GA will wrap guests' in-restaurant and digital burrito orders in a limited-edition green foil

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it will offer green-foil wrapped burritos at its restaurant in Augusta, GA to celebrate golf's most anticipated week of the year. Starting today through Sunday, April 14, all in-restaurant and digital burritos from Chipotle's location at 229 Robert C Daniel Jr Pkwy in Augusta, GA will be wrapped in limited edition green foil.

Chipotle is offering burritos wrapped in green foil exclusively at its Augusta, GA restaurant for a limited time. Pro golfer and Chipotle superfan Max Homa celebrates the launch of green foil burritos at Chipotle's Augusta, GA restaurant. Homa will debut the Chipotle logo on his golf bag this week.

Chipotle x Max Homa

Chipotle is delivering a dream sponsorship to one of its longest tenured superfans in golf, Max Homa. Max's first tweet about Chipotle dates all the way back to 2013 when he famously shared, "lately people keep telling me to follow my gut. man if i followed my gut id be at chipotle all day" (see here). The 6-time winner on the tour will feature the Chipotle logo on the belly of his bag throughout 2024 and work with the brand on additional activations in the coming months.

Earlier this week, Max was one of the first fans to get their hands on a green foil burrito when he stopped by the Augusta, GA restaurant to ask the internet to roast his burrito rolling skills in similar fashion to golf fans asking Homa to roast their golf swings on X.



"During the week of an event, it's common to see various players at the closest Chipotle because we've become a go-to meal for pro golfers," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. "We hope a stop into our Augusta, GA restaurant for a green foil burrito foreshadows a strong showing for Max and our other pro golfer superfans later this week."

Chipotle's green foil launch in Augusta, GA and partnership with Max Homa are part of the brand's Real Food for Real Athletes platform that focuses on helping athletes across all levels perform their best by providing proper nutrition through real food and real ingredients.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,400 restaurants as of December 31, 2023, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2024 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 115,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill