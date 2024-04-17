CHIPOTLE'S HOCKEY JERSEY BOGO OFFER RETURNS IN THE U.S. AND CANADA FOR THE 2024 STANLEY CUP® PLAYOFFS

Hockey fans can score a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) deal at participating restaurants on April 22, 2024

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today a "Wear Your Hockey Jersey" program that will offer a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) deal on entrees to in-restaurant diners who don a hockey jersey on Monday, April 22 after 3:00pm local time. The promotion is valid at all participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

"As a brand that appreciates the unmatched passion of the hockey community, we take great pride in fueling the sport's spirited fans and top athletes with our real food," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle.

In November of 2021, Chipotle announced its multi-year North American partnership to become the official Mexican-themed quick service and fast-casual restaurant of the NHL. Chipotle's partnership with the NHL is the brand's largest sports sponsorship to date. The Chipotle logo will be featured on the ice for every game during the Stanley Cup® Playoffs throughout the partnership.

For over five years, Chipotle has also been the title sponsor of the Chipotle USA Hockey Youth National Championships and supported men's and women's U.S. National Teams, including the National Junior Team which features the Chipotle logo on their uniforms and helmets in international competition. This year, Chipotle gave the entire U.S. National Junior Team roster and support staff free burritos for a year to celebrate their massive victory over Sweden in the World Junior gold medal game: https://twitter.com/ChipotleTweets/status/1743383297286131935.

The BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) promotion is limited to five free menu items per check and is subject to availability. Each free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value and may be collected only by the jersey-wearing customer. Valid only on April 22, 2024, after 3:00pm local time. Redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating U.S. and Canada Chipotle locations; not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders. Kids' meals do not count as an entrée purchase. Purchased entrées are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points; the promotion may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited. The NHL is not a sponsor of this offer.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks, and the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo is a trademark of the National Hockey League. ©NHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

