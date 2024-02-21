CHIPOTLE CELEBRATES FEBRUARY'S EXTRA DAY WITH FREE GUAC

Chipotle is celebrating Leap Day on February 29 with a free guac offer* for Chipotle Rewards members who use code EXTRA24 at checkout on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced that on "Extra Day," February 29, guac will not be extra* for fans who use code EXTRA24 on digital orders placed exclusively on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com. Chipotle is kicking off "Extra Day" celebrations early starting February 26, with a gamified scavenger hunt on Chipotle's official Instagram account, which will reward up to 29 fans with free guac for a year**.

Extra Day, Extra Codes Challenge

In honor of the extra day in the 2024 calendar, Chipotle is building on its history of hiding keywords for free food in plain sight (see HERE, HERE) with the new "Extra Day, Extra Codes" promotion. Chipotle is challenging fans to uncover keywords hidden in its Instagram content leading up to "Extra Day" for a chance to win free guac for a year.

How It Works:

From Monday, February 26 through Wednesday, February 28 , fans will be challenged to uncover 29 keywords hidden in the content and captions on @Chipotle on Instagram. Ten keywords will be available daily on February 26 and February 27 , and nine keywords will be available on February 28. The game begins at 9am PT each day. For each keyword, the 366th fan to text the keyword to 888222 will win free guac for a year from Chipotle. Three hundred and sixty-six represents the number of days in a Leap Year. Ordinary text and data rates will apply.

"Our guests understand that 'guac is extra' is not just a phrase, it's a testament to the quality and freshness of our real food," said Stephanie Perdue, Vice President of Brand Marketing. "There's no better way to celebrate an additional day on the calendar than with our iconic guacamole not being extra."

Chipotle's Real Guac

Chipotle's guac is made with just six real ingredients - Hass avocados, hand-chopped cilantro, red onion, jalapeno, citrus juice, and kosher salt - and is a delicious, nourishing source of healthy fat. In restaurants across the U.S., Canada, and Europe this year, the company is expected to use approximately 5.18 million cases of avocados, equivalent to 129.5 million pounds of fruit.

*Free Guac Offer Legal Terms

Offer valid for free small side or entrée topping of guac with purchase of a full-priced entrée item and use of code EXTRA24 at time of order. Limit one free serving per order; redemption is subject to availability. Must be ordered with entrée item, via Chipotle website or mobile apps only; not available on in-restaurant orders or orders via third-party delivery platforms. Valid only February 29, 2024, at participating Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants in the U.S. and Canada during regular business hours. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void where prohibited; additional restrictions may apply.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 50 U.S., & DC, 18 years or older. Enter between approx. 12:01 am PT on 2/26/24 – approx. 11:59 pm PT on 2/29/24. Chipotle will let you know if you've won by sending you a text. Prize awarded as 52 Rewards credits for guac topping or side. For Official Rules including how to enter, entry limitations, and prize descriptions, visit https://www.chipotle.com/extra-day. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC, 610 Newport Center Drive, Suite 1400, Newport Beach, California, 92660.

