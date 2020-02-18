Chipotle Celebrates Hockey Week Across America With BOGO Offer And Exclusive Digital Menu Items

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today a "Wear Your Hockey Jersey" program that will offer a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) deal on entrées or kid's meals to in-restaurant diners wearing a hockey jersey on Friday, Feb. 21. The promotion will celebrate the 13th year of Hockey Week Across America, which coincides with the 40th anniversary of the "Miracle on Ice." The moment when the United States hockey team defeated the Soviet Union in 1980 is still one of the most iconic sporting events in U.S. history.

Suit up and Score at Chipotle.

Chipotle, an official sponsor of USA Hockey, is also teaming up with some of the nation's top skaters to offer four new exclusive digital menu items. The go-to Chipotle orders for Charlie McAvoy, Hilary Knight, Jack Hughes and Kendall Coyne Schofield will be available on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com until Feb 23.

Charlie McAvoy Bowl : white rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo green-chili salsa, cheese, lettuce, and guac

: white rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo green-chili salsa, cheese, lettuce, and guac Hilary Knight Burrito: fajita veggies, brown rice, pinto beans, tomatillo green-chili salsa, cheese, and guac

fajita veggies, brown rice, pinto beans, tomatillo green-chili salsa, cheese, and guac Jack Hughes Bowl : brown rice, steak, black beans, cheese, lettuce, vinaigrette

brown rice, steak, black beans, cheese, lettuce, vinaigrette Kendall Coyne Schofield Bowl : white rice, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, sour cream, lettuce, and guac

"Hockey is more than just a sport, it's a way of life. At Chipotle, we share that same level of passion when it comes to our fresh ingredients and classic cooking techniques," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "By sponsoring USA Hockey and putting the go-to orders of some of the most exciting players in the sport on our app, we're excited to give the hockey community authentic ways to enjoy our real food just like the pros."

Chipotle Rewards members earn 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, online, or in the app, with 1,250 points resulting in a free entrée. Bonuses, like extra point days, help Chipotle Rewards members earn points more quickly so real food becomes real free real fast. To unlock access to free guac rewards, and other extras, sign up for Chipotle Rewards before February 20th to be automatically enrolled in Guac Mode.

The BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) promotion is limited to ten free menu items per check and is subject to availability. Each free item requires purchase of an entrée item (including a kid's meal) of equal or greater value and may be collected only by the jersey-wearing customer. Valid only on February 21st, 2020. Redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating U.S. and Canada Chipotle locations; not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders. Purchased entrées/kid's meals are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points; the promotion may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,600 restaurants as of December 30, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 83,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

