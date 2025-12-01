UNWRAP EXTRA: CHIPOTLE IS GIFTING FANS FREE FOOD THIS DECEMBER

Chipotle will ring in the holiday season with BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) entrée offers on the first three Saturdays in December 1

The brand will also gift Rewards Members extra treats like free chips, guac, double protein or a free drink this month 2

The festivities will culminate with an "Extra Sweater Day" BOGO offer on Saturday, December 20, when guests who wear their most "extra" sweater in-restaurant can score a BOGO offer1

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced Unwrap Extra, a series of holiday promotions that will deliver more of what fans love, free Chipotle. In the season of giving, Chipotle will give in-restaurant BOGO entrée offers on the first three Saturdays of December from 4 p.m. to close1, inviting people to come together to share a meal. Chipotle will also show its appreciation for Rewards Members with surprise drops directly into members' wallets this month.

Through its Unwrap Extra promotion, Chipotle will launch BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) entrée offers on the first three Saturdays in December.

'Tis The Season to Unwrap Free Chipotle

With National Ugly Sweater Day falling on Friday, December 19, Chipotle will host its spin with "Extra Sweater Day" on Saturday, December 20 to give fans an extra day to show off their festive or over-the-top sweaters, whether store-bought, homemade, or thrifted and score a BOGO offer in-restaurant1.

Here is the full Unwrap Extras schedule:

Saturday, December 6: Tacos BOGO — Buy a three-taco entrée, get a free entrée 1

Saturday, December 13: Burrito BOGO — Buy a burrito, get a free entrée 1

Saturday, December 20: "Extra Sweater Day" BOGO — Wear an extra sweater in-restaurant and buy any entrée, get a free entrée1

"Unwrap Extra is about giving back to our fans and creating moments to come together around the food they crave with the people they love," said Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer. "With three consecutive Saturday deals and two surprise drops for every Rewards member, this is our biggest holiday promotion yet.

Extra Cheer for Chipotle Rewards Members

This month, Chipotle will give its Rewards Members extra treats to fuel holiday festivities. Members can unwrap surprises like free guac, double protein, chips or a free drink, delivered directly to their Rewards wallets. Guests can enroll in Chipotle Rewards by visiting chipotle.com/rewards.2

Round Up for Real Change - Fighting Childhood Hunger

Chipotle isn't just fueling its fans. It has also partnered with No Kid Hungry to help raise money for meals and put an end to childhood hunger. From Wednesday, December 3 through Monday, December 22, guests who order on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com can round up their total to the next highest dollar amount to donate to No Kid Hungry and help connect vulnerable kids in communities around the country with the nutritious food they need to grow and thrive. Since the beginning of 2024, Chipotle has raised more than $825,000 to support programs working to end childhood hunger.

1 – Valid only after 4:00 p.m. local time on the date indicated. To qualify for a free entrée on December 6, an order of three tacos must be purchased; on December 13, a burrito must be purchased; and on December 20, the redeeming guest must be wearing an "extra" sweater as determined by the restaurant crew in their discretion. Free item will be the lower-priced entrée. Limited to five free menu items per check, with an order of tacos or burrito (as applicable) required for each free item on December 6 and December 13. Redemption is subject to availability. Redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating U.S. and Canada Chipotle locations; not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders. Kid's meals do not count as an entrée purchase. Purchased entrees are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points; the promotion may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

2 – Chipotle Rewards program terms apply. See full terms here: https://www.chipotle.com/rewards-terms

