Chipotle Celebrates National Guacamole Day With Double Points For Rewards Members

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced that its Rewards members will receive double points in honor of National Guacamole Day today. To showcase the importance of its 6 million Rewards members, Chipotle is issuing an exclusive offer to "double dip" so that bonus points add up more quickly, and real food becomes real free, real fast.

Chipotle celebrates National Guacamole Day

"Engaging our community of Rewards members is another way to increase access and simply say thank you for helping us Cultivate a Better World," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle. "Our coveted guacamole is hand mashed and prepared fresh daily using only real ingredients and that's something to celebrate."

To start earning free Chipotle with Chipotle Rewards, consumers can sign up in the Chipotle app or at CHIPOTLE.COM/REWARDS. Those who enroll will earn 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, online, or in the app, with 1,250 points resulting in a free entrée. Bonuses, like extra point days, will help members earn points more quickly. Chipotle Rewards brings instant gratification to customers with free chips and guac after the first purchase as a member, and with surprise birthday rewards.

A free chips and guac offer is earned after the first purchase as a participant in the program is made. $5.00 minimum purchase and presentation of valid Chipotle Rewards account is required. Redemption of free chips and guac is subject to availability, may not be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers, is not valid on catering orders, and is void where prohibited.

Additionally, customers nationwide can get Chipotle delivered straight to their doors free every Sunday in September. Minimum order $10, maximum order $200, in each case excluding tax. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited. For full terms visit https://www.chipotle.com/freedeliverysundays.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,500 restaurants as of June 30, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 80,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and Executive Chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

