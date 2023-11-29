CHIPOTLE DRIVES HOLIDAY GIFTING TO NEXT LEVEL WITH FAN-INSPIRED CAR NAPKIN HOLDER AND MYSTERY TEES

News provided by

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

29 Nov, 2023, 07:59 ET

  • Chipotle created a Car Napkin Holder inspired by fans who stash stacks of Chipotle napkins in their car
  • Brand also partnered with artist superfans to create limited edition t-shirt designs
  • Plus, new holiday-themed virtual and physical gift cards are here

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced its latest Chipotle Goods merch drop just in time for holiday gifting. Starting November 30 at 9 a.m. PT, Car Napkin Holders and Mystery Tees will be available for purchase exclusively on www.chipotlegoods.com while supplies last. 

Continue Reading
Chipotle created a limited edition vegan cactus leather Car Napkin Holder inspired by fans who stash stacks of Chipotle napkins in their car.
Chipotle created a limited edition vegan cactus leather Car Napkin Holder inspired by fans who stash stacks of Chipotle napkins in their car.
Chipotle partnered with four emerging artists to design an exclusive line of Mystery Tees with Chipotle in mind. All you have to do is select your size, confirm your purchase, and let fate do the rest. Which design will you get? You’ll have to wait until your package arrives to see.
Chipotle partnered with four emerging artists to design an exclusive line of Mystery Tees with Chipotle in mind. All you have to do is select your size, confirm your purchase, and let fate do the rest. Which design will you get? You’ll have to wait until your package arrives to see.

Fan-Inspired Car Napkin Holder
Chipotle superfans are known to store "extra" Chipotle napkins in their cars (see HERE). This holiday, Chipotle is helping fans declutter their glove box with the gift they never knew they needed until now: a Chipotle Car Napkin Holder. Retailing for $30, each purchase includes a free entrée card*, giving fans an excuse to dine at Chipotle to restock their napkin supply before their next car mukbang.

Artist Designed Mystery Tees
Chipotle has tapped four celebrated artists and creators to craft an exclusive line of Mystery Tees, perfect for gifting to oneself or the burrito lovers in your life. This limited-edition capsule collection features Chipotle-inspired designs from artists including:

  • Small Talk Studio, a New York-based clothing brand known for their custom hand-drawn and embroidered garments.
  • Sebastian Curi, a Los-Angeles based artist celebrated for his bold, bright and whimsical graphics.
  • Julia Dufossé, an Austin-based graphic artist with a colorful, textured airbrushed aesthetic.
  • Jasmin Sehra, a London-based illustrator and typographer with a playful, nostalgic visual identity.

Mystery Tees are made with sustainable 100% Organic Cotton, designed to minimize environmental impact. Priced at $25 each, with a limit of two per order, the mystery unfolds when the gift is unwrapped. 

"Through artist-designed Mystery Tees and the fan-inspired Car Napkin Holder, we've curated unique goods for our passionate community to celebrate their true fandom," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer.

New Holiday Gift Cards
Chipotle is also offering new physical and virtual holiday-themed gift cards, a great stocking stuffer for the foodies on your list. Fans can learn more and purchase Chipotle holiday e-gift cards at https://www.chipotle.com/gift-cards.

*Free Entree Legal Terms
Free Entree expires 12/31/24. Valid in the U.S. and Canada for a single free regular-priced entree. Must be surrendered upon redemption. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers. Void if reproduced or altered and where prohibited. Will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Not for resale. Not redeemable for cash. No cash value unless required by law, in which case it's 1/100th of a cent. Additional restrictions may apply.

About Chipotle
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,300 restaurants as of September 30, 2023, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2023 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 110,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

Also from this source

CHIPOTLE NAMES ILENE ESKENAZI CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

CHIPOTLE NAMES ILENE ESKENAZI CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced that it has hired Ilene Eskenazi as its Chief Human Resources Officer. Serving on the Executive...
CHIPOTLE ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

CHIPOTLE ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Third quarter highlights,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.