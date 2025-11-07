CHIPOTLE HONORS SERVICE MEMBERS WITH A VETERANS DAY ENTRÉE OFFER

On Tuesday, November 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time, guests who order an entrée in-restaurant and present a valid military ID will receive a second entrée for free.* The offer is valid at U.S. Chipotle restaurants

Chipotle will feature the United Service Organizations (USO) in its Round Up for Real Change feature on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from Tuesday, November 11 through Sunday, November 16

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced that the military community can enjoy any entrée and get a second entrée for free from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Veterans Day, Tuesday, November 11, at restaurants across the U.S. All guests with a valid military ID are eligible for the promotion.*

On Veterans Day, guests who order an entrée in-restaurant at Chipotle and present a valid military ID will receive a second entrée for free as a thank you for their service.

"As a small token of our gratitude, we're inviting veterans and the military community to share a meal with someone they care about this Veterans Day," said Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer, Chipotle. "Their courage and commitment inspire us every day, and we're honored to serve those who serve our country."

How It Works

On Tuesday, November 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time, guests who present their valid military ID at any U.S. Chipotle restaurant and enjoy an entrée in-restaurant will receive a second entrée for free.*

The promotion applies to Chipotle bowls, burritos, salads and taco entrees.

Round Up For Real Change Benefitting Veteran Causes

To further support veterans and the military community, Chipotle has partnered with United Service Organizations through its Round Up for Real Change program. From Tuesday, November 11 through Sunday, November 16, guests can round up their total to the next highest dollar amount to donate to the USO, the nation's leading charitable organization in serving active-duty service members and military families.

Chipotle has also partnered with Folds of Honor through its Round Up for Real Change program annually since 2021. Thanks to guest generosity, this partnership has helped fund more than $2.1 million in college scholarships for the children and spouses of America's fallen or disabled service members.

Ongoing Commitment To The Veteran Community

Nearly 800 veterans currently work at Chipotle, helping the company deliver on its mission to Cultivate a Better World. As an organization that aims to be a destination employer for veterans seeking to serve a new purpose, Chipotle launched its first military veteran workshop for hiring managers in 2024. The program provides practical, ready-to-use interview practices and solutions to help attract and retain military veterans and their spouses/partners. The training emphasizes eliminating biases about veterans, improving candidate assessment and skills matching, and promoting a culture of belonging that embraces and understands the military community.

*The BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) offer is limited to five free entrée items per check; each free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value and may be collected only by the customer holding the military ID. Valid only on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time. Presentation of valid government-issued military ID required. Redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating U.S. locations; redemption is subject to availability. Not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders. Kids' meals do not count as an entrée purchase. Purchased entrées are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points; the offer may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,900 restaurants as of September 30, 2025, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit CHIPOTLE.COM.

