CHIPOTLE EXTENDS CELEBRITY STATUS TO BRAND SUPERFANS, LAUNCHES CARD APPLICATION ON LINKEDIN

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced that it is accepting applications on LinkedIn for its coveted Celebrity Card for the first time ever.

Over the past two decades, Chipotle's Celebrity Card has been presented to notable figures who have publicly expressed their passion for Chipotle, but now the brand is accepting applications from all superfans to participate.

How to Get a Celebrity Card

Starting today through July 3 , Chipotle fans can apply to become a Celebrity Card holder via LinkedIn Easy Apply here. Fans need to submit content that explains why they deserve a Celebrity Card by including a piece of content in the "Resume" section of the application. Chipotle wants fans to get creative --the content can be anything from a video to a photo, an essay, a poem, an original song, artwork, or other creative content. For any file types that are not pdf/doc, users should upload a document with the link to their file. At the end of the contest, up to five applications will be selected by Chipotle. On July 12 , Chipotle will contact the winners via email to coordinate their Celebrity Card delivery. Celebrity Card holders have access to one free Chipotle meal per day including chips, a side and drink for one year, plus one catering order for up to 50 people during the year*

With Gen Z being the fastest growing demographic on LinkedIn,** Chipotle is making its coveted Celebrity Card more accessible than ever for its leading fan base.

"There's always been a special mystique around the Chipotle Celebrity Card. Given that the word 'celebrity' comes from 'celebrate,' we realized there is no group more deserving of a celebration than our everyday superfans," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. "We are expanding on what it means to be a Chipotle celebrity and relaunching the program to deepen our connections with our most devoted guests."

The Allure of the Chipotle Celebrity Card

In 2003, a musician turned television star raved about Chipotle on his family's reality television show, prompting Chipotle to issue its first-ever Celebrity Card. Since then, Chipotle has been known to surprise and delight notable superfans who organically share their love of the brand with Celebrity Cards. While the terms of the program have long been a mystery, Chipotle has received thousands of requests for cards from guests on social (see HERE, HERE, HERE). As a brand that practices radical transparency with its real ingredients, Chipotle is peeling back the foil on its Celebrity Card program and giving fans an unprecedented opportunity to join the exclusive roster and get access to free Chipotle.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. who are 18 years of age or older. Contest Period: 06/24/24 at 9:00 a.m. PT – 07/3/24 at 11:59 pm PT. To enter, apply for the Celeb Card Holder Position on LinkedIn and submit a Submission. Five prizes available; Limit one (1) prize per person. See Official Rules at chip.tl/celebcardholder for additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARV's, and complete details. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

**Source: LinkedIn

