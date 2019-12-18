Chipotle Intercepts All Types Of Delivery Fees To Kick Off Its Free Delivery Bowl

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced it's bringing back Free Delivery Bowl and offering free delivery on any Chipotle order $10 or more from 12/18/19 – 1/6/2020 and 1/13/20. To celebrate back-to-back bowl appearances, Chipotle is offering fans the chance to win free delivery on other deliveries.

In addition to receiving free delivery on qualifying Chipotle orders, fans can also participate in Chipotle's Free Delivery Interception. Chipotle delivery from last summer? Expedited shipping on last-minute holiday gifts? Delivery on a California king mattress from college? Chipotle is in position and ready to intercept those fees. Reply to Chipotle's tweet using #ChipotleFreeDelivery and #Contest with a picture of your receipt and your Venmo handle, and Chipotle might just pick up that delivery fee too.

"With our second season of the Chipotle Free Delivery Bowl, we're continuing to help fans win off the field during bowl season with Chipotle delivery," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle. "We're excited to be the only bowl you can actually eat, which means fans can score whether their team is bowl-bound or not."

Chipotle's delivery is one of the fastest in the industry, with an average delivery time of under 30 minutes. As of Chipotle's Q3 2019 earnings, the brand's digital sales grew 87.9% from the prior year period and accounted for 18.3% of sales for the quarter. As of December 2019, digital sales have reached $1 billion.

No Chipotle purchase necessary for Free Delivery Interception. Open to residents of the 50 United States, ages 18 and up, Void where prohibited. Contest Period: 12/18/19 at 12:01 am PT to 12/22/19 at 11:59 pm PT. To enter: reply to the pinned Tweet on the @chipotletweets Twitter account, a photo of a receipt with a delivery charge, your Venmo handle and the hashtags #ChipotleFreeDelivery and #Contest. Up to 100 prizes available per day. Maximum reimbursement per entrant: $599. For Official Rules including entry limitations, restrictions and prize descriptions, visit chip.tl/fdi. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC, 610 Newport Center Drive, Suite 1400, Newport Beach, CA 92660. Venmo is not a sponsor of or responsible for this promotion. Payouts may be publicly visible depending on the recipient's Venmo privacy settings.

Free delivery is valid only for orders placed and fulfilled 12/18/19-1/6/20 and 1/13/20, within Chipotle's delivery areas from participating Chipotle locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Minimum order $10/maximum order $200, each excluding tax. Deliveries subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only at order.chipotle.com or on the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,500 restaurants as of September 30, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 80,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and Executive Chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

