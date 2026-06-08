CHIPOTLE KICKS OFF SUMMER'S BIGGEST TOURNAMENT WITH ITS FIRST-EVER MATCHDAY BOGO FOR FANS WEARING SOCCER JERSEYS

All fans who wear a soccer jersey to Chipotle restaurants in the U.S., Canada and U.K. on June 11, after 3 p.m. local time, can receive a buy-one-get-one free entrée 1

Chipotle is releasing its first-ever limited-edition soccer jersey, with 53 jerseys available exclusively through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange 2

Chipotle Rewards members who participate in the Matchday BOGO will unlock an exclusive digital badge through the brand's revamped "Rewards on Repeat" program

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) is bringing soccer fandom to its restaurants across the U.S., Canada and U.K. this summer with its first-ever Matchday BOGO. On June 11, after 3 p.m. local time, fans wearing a soccer jersey to Chipotle restaurants can score a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) free entrée,1 while celebrating this summer's premier international soccer tournament.

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On June 11, after 3 p.m. local time, soccer fans who wear a jersey to participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. can get a buy-one-get-one free entrée. Chipotle's first-ever limited-edition soccer jersey features “Real Chipotle” on the front and the number 53 on the back, representing the brand’s 53 real ingredients. Only 53 jerseys will be available exclusively through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange for loyalty members in the U.S. as part of the brand's summer soccer celebration.

Inspired by the Global Game: Chipotle's First-Ever Soccer Jersey

Chipotle is also unveiling a limited-edition soccer jersey inspired by global soccer culture and modern streetwear. The front of the jersey features "Real Chipotle," inspired by the use of the word "Real" in some of the sport's most iconic club names, a term that conveys legacy and prestige. At Chipotle, "Real" reflects the brand's purpose and commitment to Food with Integrity. The back of the jersey features the number 53, representing the number of Chipotle's ingredients, blending performance-inspired style with details rooted in the brand's real food values.

Only 53 jerseys will be made available exclusively through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange for loyalty members in the U.S., with winners receiving their jerseys ahead of the tournament final. Chipotle Rewards members can exchange 10 points for a chance to win a jersey from June 10 through June 24. Fans can sign up for Chipotle Rewards at www.chipotle.com/rewards and earn free Chips and Guac with a qualifying purchase after joining.

"Every four years, this tournament creates an unmatched sense of excitement, pride and community among fans around the world," said Stephanie Perdue, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Chipotle. "We wanted to celebrate the rituals that make the experience so memorable, from wearing lucky jerseys to gathering for matchday meals with Chipotle."

The Matchday BOGO builds on Chipotle's fan-favorite jersey promotions, including this year's Hockey Jersey BOGO, which became the most successful jersey-themed offer in the company's history.

Rewards Members Score More

Chipotle Rewards members who participate in the Matchday BOGO will unlock an exclusive digital badge through Chipotle's newly reimagined "Rewards on Repeat" program, which offers members more frequent rewards and greater flexibility. Guests must scan for Chipotle Rewards at the register to score the limited-edition badge.

Supporting Soccer Beyond Matchday

Chipotle continues to invest in soccer communities through grassroots fundraising initiatives across North America. In 2025 alone, the brand supported nearly 1,500 local soccer fundraisers, donating more than $225,000. Since launching its fundraiser program in 2015, Chipotle has supported more than 14,000 soccer fundraisers and contributed over $3.5 million to local soccer organizations.

1 — The Matchday BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) promotion is limited to five free entrée items per check and is subject to availability. Each free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value and may be collected only by the jersey-wearing guest. Valid only on June 11, 2026, after 3 p.m. local time. Redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating locations in the U.S., Canada and U.K.; not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders. Kids' Meals do not count as an entrée purchase. Purchased entrées are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points in the U.S. and Canada; the promotion may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

2 — NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 13+ who are Chipotle Rewards members. Promotion Period: 6/10/26 at 12:01 a.m. PT – 6/24/26 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Mail-in entries must be postmarked by 6/24/26 and received by 7/1/26. For Official Rules including how to enter, free entry method, entry limitations, odds, prize descriptions and complete details visit chipotle.com/soccer-jersey-sweeps. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 4,100 restaurants as of March 31, 2026, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 135,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit www.chipotle.com.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill