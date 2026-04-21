CHIPOTLE KICKS OFF THE SUMMER SEASON WITH THE RETURN OF HIGHLY POPULAR CHIPOTLE HONEY CHICKEN

After debuting in 2025, Chipotle Honey Chicken became Chipotle's best-selling limited-time offering

All guests in North America and Europe can order the protein starting April 28

Chipotle Honey Chicken is available in Chipotle's High Protein Cup for the first time

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced the return of Chipotle Honey Chicken, which debuted in 2025 as the brand's best-performing limited-time offering and quickly became a fan favorite, driving record demand. The protein will be available in restaurants across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France and Germany beginning April 28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill announces the return of its fan-favorite Chipotle Honey Chicken, featuring freshly grilled chicken with a smoky chipotle marinade and a touch of honey, available for a limited time beginning April 28.

Made with freshly grilled chicken, marinated with smoky chipotle peppers and finished with a touch of pure honey, Chipotle Honey Chicken delivers a bold, balanced flavor that hits heat first, then sweet—a craveable combination that captures the energy of early summer in every bite.

For photo and video assets of Chipotle Honey Chicken, see here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/komd3e32kfoeofo2ady2u/ANCelcZ74_ob-hw9euZjul8?rlkey=wdo1ovz5g5qsjm8vgstbdp0x1&st=mzmvadx8&dl=0

A Flavor Trend Meets the Moment

Chipotle Honey Chicken sits at the center of one of the fastest-growing flavor trends in food: "swicy." Sweet meets spicy. Heat meets honey. It's everywhere, from social feeds to restaurant menus.

But Chipotle's take stands apart—bringing this bold flavor to life with real ingredients, freshly prepared and made without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. At its core are two signature ingredients—chipotle peppers and a touch of pure honey—creating a smoky, subtly sweet flavor that is distinctly Chipotle.

When it launched in 2025, the protein delivered the highest order rates of any limited-time offering in Chipotle's history.

"Chipotle Honey Chicken set a new standard for our limited-time offerings, and guests started asking for it back almost immediately," said Stephanie Perdue, Interim Chief Marketing Officer. "It's proof that when we get flavor and timing right, we create something fans can't stop thinking about."

A New Way to Experience Chipotle Honey Chicken

For the first time, guests can enjoy Chipotle Honey Chicken in Chipotle's High Protein Cup, offering a new, protein-forward way to customize their order.

Its return also continues Chipotle's momentum in menu innovation, following the recent return of Chicken al Pastor and introduction of Cilantro Lime Sauce earlier this year, and signals a broader push to bring more craveable, culturally relevant flavors to the menu in 2026.

For guests trying Chipotle Honey Chicken for the first time, Nevielle Panthaky, Senior Vice President of Culinary at Chipotle, recommends ordering a Chipotle Honey Chicken bowl with white rice, black beans, light roasted chili-corn salsa and guac.

Turning Up the Heat with a $0 Delivery Fee

To celebrate the return, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee1 on Chipotle Honey Chicken orders placed through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca from April 28 through May 11.

1 – Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service and other fees are applied at checkout as well (except in CA, CO, MA, MN and VA). Available April 28 through May 11 only, within Chipotle's delivery areas from participating U.S. and Canada locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Purchase of Chipotle Honey Chicken entrée required. Minimum order $10 USD / $12 CAD excluding tax and fees; maximum item numbers apply as well. Deliveries and redemptions are subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards minimum purchase requirements. Valid only on Chipotle website or the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 4,000 restaurants as of December 31, 2025, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit chipotle.com .

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill