CHIPOTLE'S "SUMMER OF EXTRAS" RETURNS, WITH STREAK-BASED REWARDS AND LOCAL RANKINGS TO GAMIFY THE REWARDS EXPERIENCE

The 2026 program introduces simplified monthly rewards, local leaderboards and shareable stats designed to engage loyal fans this summer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today that it is bringing back "Summer of Extras," where members can earn free entrees through seven-visit monthly streak challenges and, for the first time, see how they stack up against fans at their local restaurant.

Starting today, guests can join Chipotle Rewards and opt into "Summer of Extras" at chipotle.com/summer-of-extras. New members can score a limited-time free chips and guac offer just for signing up.*

Chipotle’s “Summer of Extras” is back, giving Rewards members more ways to earn free food all summer long. The 2026 program features monthly streak challenges, local leaderboards, bonus rewards, badges and shareable stats designed to turn everyday Chipotle runs into a friendly competition.

Running from June 1 through August 31, "Summer of Extras" builds on the recent Chipotle Rewards relaunch, "Rewards on Repeat," which is already driving strong program results with nearly 25% growth in daily enrollees.

With nearly 23 million active members, Chipotle is leaning further into interactive, gamified loyalty experiences that reward frequency and deepen engagement.

"Our fans don't just eat Chipotle, they build routines around it," said Curt Garner, President, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer. "This summer, we're turning that loyalty into something more rewarding, giving members more ways to earn free food, track their progress, and see how they stack up against other fans in their area."

A Gamified Experience That Rewards Fans All Summer Long

Following a successful 2025 program that drove 6.4 million activations and incremental sales estimated at more than $12 million, "Summer of Extras" returns with more ways to earn, including extra points, badges and free entrées.

Key program features include:

A monthly streak where every purchase with an entrée counts. Members will unlock extra points as they go and cap off their streak with either a free entrée or 1,625 points.

where every purchase with an entrée counts. Members will unlock extra points as they go and cap off their streak with either a or 1,625 points. New local rankings that show fans where they rank at their most-visited Chipotle, alongside state and national leaderboards.

that show fans where they rank at their most-visited Chipotle, alongside state and national leaderboards. Limited-time "Side Quests" to earn even more points.

to earn even more points. Exclusive offers , including weekly Rewards Exchange promotions every Monday, starting June 8, that give members ongoing ways to maximize their rewards.

, including weekly Rewards Exchange promotions every Monday, starting June 8, that give members ongoing ways to maximize their rewards. Gamified badges and progress tracking.

and progress tracking. Shareable stats (launching later this summer), giving fans new ways to show off their streaks, rankings and rewards on social media.

Built for Competition and Members Who Want to Prove Their Fandom

In 2025, guests didn't just participate in "Summer of Extras," they turned it into a fan-fueled competition, generating 37.8 million earned social impressions as they showcased streaks, climbed rankings and compared stats, sparking friendly rivalries among the most dedicated Chipotle superfans.

For 2026, Chipotle is doubling down on that fandom by introducing restaurant-level rankings, giving members more ways to showcase their loyalty and compete with friends and the broader Chipotle community. From climbing local leaderboards to posting progress updates, "Summer of Extras" transforms everyday orders into a summer-long competition where fans can earn bragging rights—and claim their spot at the top.

Participation in Summer of Extras is subject to the Summer of Extras Terms and Conditions, available at www.chipotle.com/summer-of-extras-terms, and the Chipotle Rewards Terms and Conditions, available at https://www.chipotle.com/rewards-terms.

*Eligible members receive one free topping or regular side of guac and one regular side of chips with a minimum purchase of $5.00 or more, excluding tax and tip. One-time use only. Expires if not used within 7 days after it has been added to a participant's account. Valid for orders placed and fulfilled in-restaurant at participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States and Canada, and when ordering via the Chipotle mobile app or online. Redemption is subject to availability at the time of redemption. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers. Must be ordered as a complete side item; not valid on orders selecting Chips and Guacamole separately. A digital Reward coupon associated with a valid Chipotle Rewards account will be required to redeem any Reward. Presentation of valid account required. Not valid on catering or orders on third-party delivery platforms.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 4,100 restaurants as of March 31, 2026, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 135,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit chipotle.com.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill