CHIPOTLE LAUNCHES BURRITO VAULT: DOUBLE PROTEIN EDITION WITH OVER $2 MILLION IN CHIPOTLE PRIZES FOR NATIONAL BURRITO DAY

After more than 3.5 million plays in 2025, Chipotle's popular digital game is back for a third consecutive year with a new high protein twist

Rewards Members who crack the code to Chipotle's Burrito Vault: Double Protein Edition can win free burritos for a year, a BOGO entrée and free double protein to enjoy on National Burrito Day, Thursday, April 2 1

Fans can also celebrate National Burrito Day with a $0 delivery fee offer2

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) is celebrating National Burrito Day with the return of its Burrito Vault game, this year featuring a new gameplay mode called Double Protein Power Hour and more than $2 million in Chipotle prizes.¹ Available to guests in the U.S. and Canada, Burrito Vault: Double Protein Edition challenges Chipotle Rewards members to guess the hourly burrito order combination for a chance to unlock prizes. Double Protein Power Hour will occur once each day, doubling the number of prizes compared with regular gameplay hours, and all prizes include double protein.



Fans can access the game beginning at 9 a.m. ET on March 30 by visiting UnlockBurritoDay.com.

Chipotle is celebrating National Burrito Day with the return of its Burrito Vault game, this year featuring a new gameplay mode called Double Protein Power Hour and more than $2 million in Chipotle prizes.

"With more than 3.5 million plays last year, Burrito Vault generated record-breaking engagement with our fans," said Stephanie Perdue, Interim Chief Marketing Officer. "Bringing the game back for a third year allows us to build on that momentum while highlighting our clean protein as more consumers prioritize protein-packed meals that don't compromise on quality."

Google Trends data shows that interest in "protein" and "high protein" has reached a record high in 2026,3 and 62% of consumers cite being likely to order from a "protein-rich" menu section.4 Chipotle recently introduced a High Protein Menu featuring curated builds ranging from 15 to 81 grams of protein per item.5 Featured items include the Double High Protein Bowl, High Protein–High Fiber Bowl, High Protein Taco and the brand's first-ever snack, the High Protein Cup. Burrito Vault: High Protein Edition transforms consumers' growing focus on protein into an interactive digital experience.

How It Works

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET daily, March 30 through Wednesday, April 1, Rewards Members can attempt to unlock Chipotle's Burrito Vault: Double Protein Edition by guessing the exact burrito order combination for a chance to score a prize. Players receive four attempts per hour and can win a maximum of one BOGO entrée or double protein during the campaign while competing for the grand prize of free burritos for a year. The vault code resets every hour, along with a fresh batch of prizes. New this year, Chipotle will host a "Double Protein Power Hour," randomly for one hour each day, where the number of prizes is doubled, and all include double protein to spotlight extra protein. Prizes are awarded hourly, giving players multiple chances to win ahead of National Burrito Day on April 2. To play, players must log in using the email associated with their Chipotle Rewards account at UnlockBurritoDay.com. Visit Chipotle.com/rewards to enroll in Chipotle Rewards.

Burrito Vault: Double Protein Edition Prize Structure

More than $2 million in Chipotle prizes are available to unlock through the Burrito Vault: Double Protein Edition for Chipotle Rewards members.

Each hour during regular gameplay:

The first player to unlock the vault wins free burritos for a year.

Then, 3,600 BOGO entrees are awarded.

After those are claimed, 2,000 double protein rewards are awarded.

Each hour during Double Protein Power Hour gameplay:

The first two players to unlock the vault win free double protein burritos for a year.

Then, 7,200 double protein BOGO entrees are awarded.

After those are claimed, 4,000 double protein rewards are awarded.

$0 Delivery Fee on National Burrito Day

Chipotle will offer a $0 delivery fee2 on digital orders placed through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and Chipotle.ca on National Burrito Day, Thursday, April 2.

1 – NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 50 U.S., & DC and Canada (excl. Quebec), 13 years or older. Enter between approx. 9:00 a.m. ET on 3/30/26 – approx. 9:00 p.m. ET 4/1/26. For Official Rules including how to enter, entry periods, entry limitations, and prize descriptions, visit chipotle.com/burrito-vault. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC, 610 Newport Center Drive, Suite 1100, Newport Beach, California, 92660.

2 – Valid only on 4/2/2026. Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service and other fees applied at checkout as well (except in CA, MA, MN and VA). Available within Chipotle's delivery areas from participating U.S. and Canada locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Use of promo code DELIVER at time of order is required. Minimum order $10 USD/$12 CAD, each excluding tax and fees. Maximum order of 15 entrées per transaction. Deliveries and redemptions are subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Valid only on Chipotle website or the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

3 – Source: Google Trends, accessed March 9, 2026. https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=all&geo=US&q=high%20protein,protein&hl=en-US

4 – Source: Revenue Management Solutions: The 2026 Protein & Fiber Playbook

5 – Nutritional content, including protein amounts, may vary because of variations in portion size or recipes, changes in growing seasons, or differences in the sources of our ingredients.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients and without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 4,000 restaurants as of December 31, 2025, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit Chipotle.com.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill