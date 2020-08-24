Chipotle Launches Free Delivery Monday Matchup

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced the launch of Free Delivery Monday Matchup, a new sports predictor challenge that takes quarantine viewing (and eating) to the next level. Chipotle Rewards members will have the chance to score a true "and 1" by getting Chipotle Free Delivery and converting it into free burritos for a year.

How to Play

Every Monday through September 28, Chipotle’s Free Delivery Monday Matchup will give fans the chance to win free burritos for a year if they correctly predict the score of the night’s premier sporting event by entering their final score prediction as their entrée name on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com.

Each Monday through September 28, Chipotle is selecting one sporting event and challenging Chipotle Rewards members to correctly predict the final score.

, Chipotle is selecting one sporting event and challenging Chipotle Rewards members to correctly predict the final score. To enter:

Rewards members simply order Chipotle delivery before the scheduled start time of the designated game on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com and enter their final score prediction as their entrée name.



To enter without making a purchase, eligible entrants can send an email to [email protected], with a final score prediction before the scheduled start time of the designated game.

, with a final score prediction before the scheduled start time of the designated game. If their prediction is right, they will be entered for a chance for Chipotle to drop a year's worth of free burritos into their Chipotle Rewards account the next day.

Chipotle will award up to 10 Free Delivery Monday Matchup Winners with free burritos for a year each week through September 28.

. If more than 10 fans correctly predict the matchup of the week's final score, Chipotle will randomly select the winners. To join Chipotle Rewards, visit www.chipotle.com/rewards.

Chipotle is offering free delivery on all orders $10 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com every Monday through September 28, 2020 . Tip-Off Chipotle's first Free Delivery Monday Matchup is a men's professional basketball game featuring a purple and gold team facing off against a hot sharpshooter and the squad from the Pacific Northwest on the evening of August 24 .

Each week, Chipotle will announce its matchup of the week from one of the four major sports, American football, baseball, basketball (men's and women's), and hockey. Follow Chipotle on Twitter (twitter.com/ChipotleTweets), Instagram (www.instagram.com/chipotle) and TikTok (www.tiktok.com/@chipotle) for more updates.

Coach's Corner

"Sports are officially back, and fans want to be a part of the action even though stadiums are empty," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "Free Delivery Monday Matchup gives our Rewards members an opportunity to gamify their favorite Chipotle orders in parallel with live sports for the chance to win real food and big-time bragging rights."

Free delivery offer valid only for orders placed and fulfilled on Mondays from 8/24/20-9/28/20 only, within Chipotle's delivery areas within the U.S. from participating U.S. Chipotle locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Minimum order $10/maximum order $200, each excluding tax. Deliveries subject to availability. Not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery or digital order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate the offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

NO PURCHASE OR ORDER NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. who are 13 years of age or older (minors must have parental consent). Promotion consists of six (6) "Drawings" occurring on Monday's between 8/24/2020 at 12:01 am PT and 9/28/2020 at 11:59 pm PT. To enter predict the score of a sports game announced on Instagram account @Chipotle on Monday's during the Promotion Period. Correct predictions will be entered into the applicable Drawing. Entry period for each Drawing begins when game is announced and ends when the game is scheduled to start. Many will enter, only up to ten (10) prizes are available per Drawing. "Free Burritos for a Year" prize consists of Chipotle Rewards credits good for one (1) free burrito entrée per week for a year, or a total of up to fifty-two (52) burrito entrées. See Official Rules at www.chipotle.com/freedeliverymonday for how to enter, additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARV's, odds and complete details. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC, 610 Newport Center Drive, Suite 1400, Newport Beach, California, 92660.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,650 restaurants as of June 30, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 91,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

