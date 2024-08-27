CHIPOTLE TEAMSTERS HOLD DAY OF ACTION THROUGHOUT MICHIGAN TO DEMAND FAIR CONTRACT

Demonstrations Come Shortly After Labor Board Rules for Workers

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Locals 243, 247, 332, 337, 406, and 1038 picketed and leafleted outside of Chipotle restaurants in Lansing and Detroit on Monday to demand a fair contract from the fast casual behemoth. Chipotle workers at one of the chain's Lansing restaurants are represented by Local 243.

"These hardworking Teamsters aren't going to back down from a fight for fair wages, increased safety standards, a fair process for scheduling, and protection from retaliation," said Scott Quenneville, President of Local 243. "Chipotle is a multibillion-dollar enterprise. They can easily afford our demands."

The workers, who held signs that said, "Our Labor Costs Extra," and "Union Busting is Disgusting – Solidarity is Delicious," are the only unionized Chipotle employees in the country. The demonstrations come only a few days after a National Labor Relations Board prosecutor charged the corporate giant with unlawfully withholding raises as a way to punish the workers for unionizing.

"The NLRB is doing the right thing by bringing charges against this company," Quenneville said. "Chipotle's management is trying every nasty tactic they can think of to stop workers from getting a fair contract. It's not working."

"Instead of listening to us and addressing our concerns, this company is trying to bury its head in the sand," said Atulyah Dora-Laskey, a Chipotle Teamster in Lansing and member of the union's negotiating committee. "They have tried intimidating the messenger into silence by retaliating against unionized crew members. We feel vindicated by the recent NLRB ruling. This retaliation has only cemented for us why it's so important that Chipotle crew unionize. Our union support is higher than ever as we fight to wrap up this contract."

While the company has denied its workers raises for unionizing, it has no problem handing out bonuses to its C-Suite. The company recently handed out retention awards to executives, including an $8 million bonus to Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung.

"Instead of paying Chipotle frontline workers enough money to make ends meet, the leadership of this company is congratulating itself with million-dollar bonuses for not quitting," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Director of the Teamsters Food Processing Division. "This is an egregious slap in the face to the people who make this company successful. Chipotle leadership needs to stop wasting money, stop wasting time, and give our members the contract that they have earned."

Teamsters Local 243, with union halls in Lansing and Plymouth Township, proudly represents more than 4,000 workers across Michigan. For more information, go to teamsters243.org/.

