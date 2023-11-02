CHIPOTLE TEAMSTERS TO RALLY FOR A FAIR CONTRACT

Workers Call Out Billion-Dollar Company's Shameful Five-Cent Wage Offer

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, November 3, Teamsters Local 243 members who work at Chipotle in Lansing will rally to demand a fair contract from the multibillion-dollar corporation.

Chipotle Teamsters are standing strong in their fight for a first union contract and calling on the company to get serious in negotiations. The Lansing store became the first Chipotle location in the country to organize over a year ago.

Chipotle recently made the shameful offer of a five cents per hour raise to top-performing workers. The starting wage at Chipotle in Lansing is $13.25 per hour. Meanwhile, Chipotle made $8 billion last year, and its CEO Brian Niccol made $17 million.

After a short speaking portion, the attendees will march, chant, and leaflet the store's customers.

WHO: Chipotle workers and members of Teamsters Local 243

Scott Quenneville, Local 243 President

Phil Turner, Local 243 Business Agent

Bill Black, Local 243 Business Agent

Elected officials and union allies



WHEN: Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



WHERE: Chipotle

5805 W Saginaw Hwy

Lansing, MI 48917

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 243