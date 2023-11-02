CHIPOTLE TEAMSTERS TO RALLY FOR A FAIR CONTRACT

02 Nov, 2023, 16:45 ET
Workers Call Out Billion-Dollar Company's Shameful Five-Cent Wage Offer
LANSING, Mich., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, November 3, Teamsters Local 243 members who work at Chipotle in Lansing will rally to demand a fair contract from the multibillion-dollar corporation.
Chipotle Teamsters are standing strong in their fight for a first union contract and calling on the company to get serious in negotiations. The Lansing store became the first Chipotle location in the country to organize over a year ago.
Chipotle recently made the shameful offer of a five cents per hour raise to top-performing workers. The starting wage at Chipotle in Lansing is $13.25 per hour. Meanwhile, Chipotle made $8 billion last year, and its CEO Brian Niccol made $17 million.
After a short speaking portion, the attendees will march, chant, and leaflet the store's customers.
WHO:
Chipotle workers and members of Teamsters Local 243
Scott Quenneville, Local 243 President
Phil Turner, Local 243 Business Agent
Bill Black, Local 243 Business Agent
Elected officials and union allies
WHEN:
Friday, Nov. 3, 2023
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
WHERE:
Chipotle
5805 W Saginaw Hwy
Lansing, MI 48917
Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]
SOURCE Teamsters Local 243
