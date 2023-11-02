CHIPOTLE TEAMSTERS TO RALLY FOR A FAIR CONTRACT

News provided by

Teamsters Local 243

02 Nov, 2023, 16:45 ET

Workers Call Out Billion-Dollar Company's Shameful Five-Cent Wage Offer

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, November 3, Teamsters Local 243 members who work at Chipotle in Lansing will rally to demand a fair contract from the multibillion-dollar corporation.

Chipotle Teamsters are standing strong in their fight for a first union contract and calling on the company to get serious in negotiations. The Lansing store became the first Chipotle location in the country to organize over a year ago.

Chipotle recently made the shameful offer of a five cents per hour raise to top-performing workers. The starting wage at Chipotle in Lansing is $13.25 per hour. Meanwhile, Chipotle made $8 billion last year, and its CEO Brian Niccol made $17 million.

After a short speaking portion, the attendees will march, chant, and leaflet the store's customers.

WHO:   

Chipotle workers and members of Teamsters Local 243

Scott Quenneville, Local 243 President

Phil Turner, Local 243 Business Agent

Bill Black, Local 243 Business Agent

Elected officials and union allies


WHEN:     

Friday, Nov. 3, 2023                                                                                                      

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.


WHERE:   

Chipotle         

5805 W Saginaw Hwy

Lansing, MI 48917

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 243

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.