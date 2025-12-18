CHIPOTLE UNVEILS ITS FIRST-EVER HIGH PROTEIN MENU FEATURING A NEW SNACK-READY HIGH PROTEIN CUP

Chipotle will debut its High Protein Menu on Tuesday, December 23, with items ranging from 15 to 81 grams of protein per item

The menu offers entrees like the Double High Protein Bowl and High Protein-High Fiber Bowl, snacks like the new High Protein Cup, and a Single Chicken Taco starting at $3.501

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced its first-ever High Protein Menu that will roll out in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, December 23. The curated menu features a High Protein Cup with fresh grilled, hand-cut Adobo Chicken at 32 grams of protein, meeting consumer demand for a quick protein-packed snack. Chipotle's popular Adobo Chicken is humanely raised and never given antibiotics, so the menu makes it easy to enjoy clean, high protein options without sacrificing flavor.

Introducing Chipotle's High Protein Cup, a 4-ounce side of Adobo Chicken packed with flavor and real protein — the perfect snack or extra side of protein to add to any order. Chipotle will debut a High Protein Menu on Tuesday, December 23, with items ranging from 15 to 81 grams of protein per item.

Starting Tuesday, December 23, guests in the U.S. and Canada can order from the High Protein Menu in-restaurant and via the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca. In the U.S., prices start at $3.50 for a Single Chicken Taco at select restaurants.1 The national weighted average price of a High Protein Cup of Adobo Chicken is $3.82.1

A Clean Menu for the Protein Movement

A high protein diet has held the title as the top diet pattern in the U.S. for three consecutive years. In addition, 70% of Americans say they are prioritizing protein and more than one-third have increased their intake in the past year.2 With the rise of GLP-1s and a broader focus on macronutrients, Chipotle's new High Protein Menu offers more ways for guests to get the protein they want in the portions that work for them, whether that is a lighter bite or a more substantial build.

The High Protein Menu also features Chipotle's first-ever snack: a High Protein Cup. Inspired by real protein hacks that Chipotle guests rely on to boost their protein intake (see HERE), the High Protein Cup is 4 ounces of clean, craveable Adobo Chicken or Steak.

The High Protein Menu includes:

Double High Protein Bowl (81g protein, 11g fiber, 760 calories) – A high protein burrito bowl featuring double Adobo Chicken, light white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, Monterey Jack cheese and extra romaine lettuce

(32g protein, 180 calories) – A 4-ounce side of Adobo Chicken packed with flavor and real protein — the perfect snack or extra side of protein to add to any order. Adobo Chicken Taco (15g protein, 190 calories) – A soft flour tortilla, Adobo Chicken, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, Monterey Jack cheese and romaine lettuce

High Protein Built with Superfans

For years, athletes and creators have turned to Chipotle for protein-packed meals, leveraging its customization to hit diverse macro goals. To spotlight how real fans rely on Chipotle for clean protein, the brand is partnering with creators to feature their go-to entrees on the High Protein Menu in the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca starting January 5.

Josh Hart's High Protein Burrito (95g protein, 14g fiber, 1340 calories) – A high protein burrito featuring double Adobo Chicken, white rice, black beans, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese

(95g protein, 14g fiber, 1340 calories) – A high protein burrito featuring double Adobo Chicken, white rice, black beans, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese Professional basketball player Josh Hart, a longtime superfan and Chipotle Celebrity Card holder, prioritizes protein at Chipotle to fuel his performance.

Smaller Sam's High Protein Tacos (40g protein, 6g fiber, 580 calories) – Three crispy corn tortilla tacos featuring Adobo Chicken, light roasted chili-corn salsa, fajita veggies with sides of tomatillo-red chili salsa and sour cream

(40g protein, 6g fiber, 580 calories) – Three crispy corn tortilla tacos featuring Adobo Chicken, light roasted chili-corn salsa, fajita veggies with sides of tomatillo-red chili salsa and sour cream Samantha Milton, @SmallerSam_PCOS, is a health creator who has lost 255 pounds while eating in a calorie deficit and prioritizing protein. Chipotle has been one of Sam's go-to low-calorie, high-protein meals on her health journey (see HERE, HERE, HERE).

Kylie's High Protein Chicken Bowl (52g protein, 12g fiber, 690 calories) – A balanced bowl featuring Adobo Chicken, half white rice, half brown rice, half black beans, half pinto beans, extra fajita veggies, tomatillo green-chili salsa, Monterey Jack cheese and romaine lettuce

(52g protein, 12g fiber, 690 calories) – A balanced bowl featuring Adobo Chicken, half white rice, half brown rice, half black beans, half pinto beans, extra fajita veggies, tomatillo green-chili salsa, Monterey Jack cheese and romaine lettuce Kylie Sakaida, @nutritionbykylie, is a dietician and bestselling cookbook author who provides accessible, realistic nutrition tips and evidence-based wellness insights for her audience.

"For years, guests have used Chipotle's customizable offerings to build high protein and fiber-filled meals on their own," said Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer. "This curated menu brings that fan behavior to the forefront with clean ingredients and flexible portions, making protein and other dietary goals easier to reach in just a few taps."

1 – Pricing varies by menu item and location and is subject to change; see Chipotle online ordering or the Chipotle mobile app for actual prices. Prices reflected do not include guacamole, Queso Blanco, or other extra charges. Sides, drinks and taxes are extra; delivery pricing is higher and fees apply.

2 – International Food Information Council's 2025 Food & Health Survey (America)

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,900 restaurants as of September 30, 2025, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit CHIPOTLE.COM.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.