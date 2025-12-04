INTRODUCING "BÉIS X CHIPOTLE: THE TO GO COLLECTION," AN 11-PIECE TRAVEL CAPSULE BRINGING REAL FOOD AND FUNCTION WHEREVER FANS GO

Starting Monday, December 8 at 6 a.m. PT, "BÉIS x Chipotle: The To Go Collection" will be shoppable exclusively on the BÉIS app. Fans can purchase the collection on beistravel.com starting at 9 a.m. PT. The first 5,000 orders placed in the U.S. and Canada will include a free entrée code from Chipotle to enjoy while on-the-go.1 Orders placed by December 16 will be delivered by Christmas.

"We're longtime Chipotle fans here at BÉIS and were excited to approach clever design in a new, fresh way through this collaboration," said BÉIS CEO, Adeela Hussain Johnson. "Our goal was simple: create elevated silhouettes inspired by real Chipotle takeout habits that become an authentic part of superfans' rotation. We've taken the function and the art of carrying your essentials to the next level. After all, during the busy holiday season and beyond, having your Chipotle burritos and bowls with you hands-free is a must."

Pack Your Bags, Take Chipotle To Go

Gen Z is on the move, and they bring their rituals with them. With 79% of travelers saying they find comfort in familiar menu items2 and Gen Z taking an average of three leisure trips a year3, Chipotle and BÉIS are meeting fans where they are: wheels up, craving their favorite flavors.

The collection includes:

The Chipotle Rollers, Carry-On and Large available ($278/$378 USD)

The Luggage Cover, Carry-On and Large available ($58/$68 USD)

The Take Out Tote Bag ($98 USD) – designed to fit a Chipotle bowl

The Burrito Holder Sling ($48 USD) – designed to carry a Chipotle burrito and insulated to keep it warm

The Chipotle Napkin Sling ($78 USD) – features an exterior slip pocket to easily access Chipotle napkins

The Burrito Duffle ($128 USD)

The Burrito Pouch Set ($68 USD)

The Guac Cup Bag Charm ($34 USD)

The Burrito Luggage Tag ($28 USD)

The Burrito On Board Charm ($18 USD)

The Pepper Key Charm ($18 USD)

"Chipotle is the last stop on the way to the airport and the first stop after landing for many of our fans," said Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer, Chipotle. "'The To Go Collection' is a stylish way to take real food with you whether you're traveling across the country or just around the block."

Destination BÉISpotle

To celebrate the launch, Chipotle and BÉIS are bringing their communities together for two days of brand immersion at Chipotle Larchmont in Los Angeles. Fans will get first access to shop "The To Go Collection" before it's available online, plus content capture opportunities and a passport photo station. The BÉISpotle experience will be available on Saturday, December 6 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT and Sunday, December 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT at 301 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004.

1 - Valid for the first 5,000 orders from December 8 through December 31, 2025 of any BÉIS x Chipotle: The To Go Collection item(s) from the BÉIS app or beistravel.com. Offer not available on purchases from other channels including on-site at the BÉISpotle experience. The first 5,000 qualifying purchases during the promotional period will receive one code per transaction valid for one free entrée item from participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. and Canada; code will be sent within approximately 24 hours following purchase, via e-mail to qualifying purchasers while supplies last. Entrée code will expire January 15, 2026, and terms and conditions will apply. Additional terms may apply; void where prohibited.

2 – Source: Hilton's 2026 Trends Report

3 – Source: Morning Consult 'Gen Z Travel Trends Could Reshape The Industry'

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,900 restaurants as of September 30, 2025, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit CHIPOTLE.COM.

About BÉIS

BÉIS bags are crafted to truly make life easier — so you can focus more on the stuff that really matters. Designed for all kinds of travel (yep, we mean everything from long flights to managing your day-to-day commute), our styles are packed with clever features that intuitively predict what you need to handle life's messier moments. Think: a built-in leash for those keys that always get lost, a gym duffle that converts into a backpack on-the-go, and top-rated hardshell luggage sets carefully designed to make travel easier than ever. Innovative function, effortless style — it all starts with a good BÉIS.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

21 % more press release views with Request a Demo