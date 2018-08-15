Chipotle's Back-to-School BOGO Deal Earns An A+

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE : CMG ) is kicking the school year off right, serving the most burritos and bowls they ever have in one weekend. Driven by Saturday's back-to-school BOGO offer, the company saw the busiest weekend in the company's history, and had the most entrees served on a Saturday with chart-topping demand for burritos and bowls.

"We already knew Chipotle was a fan-favorite among students of all ages, but the demand we saw this weekend was staggering," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle. "Strong redemptions across both digital and in-restaurant orders is a testament to customers' desire for real ingredients, real cooking and real flavor – and we were happy to please their palates as we round out the summer and head into a new school year."

Out of 1.9 million entrees served, chicken bowls were the most frequently ordered menu item on Saturday. Additionally, more than 600,000 portions of guacamole were served and employees across the country smashed 256,000 pounds of avocados. The promotion was highly popular among college students, with restaurant locations in university towns showing the strongest week-over-week increases. Demand among college students was strongest at locations serving Penn State University, Central Michigan University and the University of Missouri.

This weekend's success comes on the heels of an already strong summer of promotions for Chipotle. The company had its highest recorded digital sales day in company history on National Avocado Day, and experienced almost a 700 percent increase in delivery orders during a promotion to celebrate the expanding, and ongoing, partnership with DoorDash, which ensures that Chipotle fans can get the food they love quickly and easily, whether that's in-restaurant or online.

